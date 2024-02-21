Team Ninja and Sony PlayStation have released a new trailer For Rise of the Roninin this case focused onopen world, movement systems within this and the different environments that can be explored.

In the video “World Vignette” we can therefore take another in-depth look at the particular world recreated for Rise of the Ronin, which takes up the Japan of the Bakumatsu eraor 19th century, when the country suddenly found itself opening up to the West.

The video is composed of various sequences taken from the gameplay and accurately illustrates some specific elements of the game.