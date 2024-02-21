Team Ninja and Sony PlayStation have released a new trailer For Rise of the Roninin this case focused onopen world, movement systems within this and the different environments that can be explored.
In the video “World Vignette” we can therefore take another in-depth look at the particular world recreated for Rise of the Ronin, which takes up the Japan of the Bakumatsu eraor 19th century, when the country suddenly found itself opening up to the West.
The video is composed of various sequences taken from the gameplay and accurately illustrates some specific elements of the game.
Various features of the open world
The first part focuses on moving methods of Rise of the Ronin, which include the possibility of using a grappling hook to climb and move faster, as well as to attract enemies, a glider to glide and the horse for fast travel, but it is also possible to see some swimming phases.
The second part focuses on the explorable locations of Rise of the Ronin, namely the cities of Edo, Kyoto and Yokohama, as well as various more or less wild settings. Finally, the last part shows the possibilities of free movement, which allow you to take part in numerous different activities and undertake quests and missions even outside the main story.
Rise of the Ronin will be available from March 22, 2024 on PS5, in the meantime we have learned that it will not be distributed in South Korea due to a controversy of historical and political origin, and we had previously seen a video diary on the creation of the game.
