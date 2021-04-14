Representatives of at least 9 multinational companies they asked for details on the possibility to vaccinate to employees privately against the coronavirus.

It was at a summit with executives of the United States Chamber of Commerce in Argentina (Amcham), where they requested that this institution be the one to channel this request to the National Government.

The meeting was on Monday, by videoconference, and in the same representatives of human resources from several of the most important firms in the country -some Amcham partners and others not- discussed the possibility of acquire doses privately.

It was after Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero It will enable this path by stating that law 27,573 approved by Congress on vaccines allows other actors to buy them, be they sub-national states (governorates) or representatives of private companies.

In the middle of the second wave of infections, the meeting was organized in just a matter of hours.

The Friday was called and took place on MondayTherefore, only nine multinational companies were represented.

“If it was armed with more time, it would be much more,” says a business source, who assures that if finally the private sector can access the purchase of vaccines, support for that chance would be massive from the sector.

The meeting discussed the viability of acquiring doses in the short term.

It was reported, on this, that the laboratories with which it could be negotiated through Amcham They are Pfizer and Janssen, which produces the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which in the last hours stopped the US due to possible adverse effects.

But from the Chamber they put cold cloths when explaining at the meeting that, beyond what Cafiero said, the law only includes the public sector in the purchase of doses, with prior authorization from Anmat.

However, it was agreed to send more information on the subject later this week.

“Without a Government DNU that formally enables the possibility, it is impossible today to go out to the market to buy,” says a source consulted by Clarion.

Also, explain that for the moment no stock available to market to other types of actors that are not nation states.

From the local headquarters of the United States Chamber of Commerce They have been maintaining regular dialogue with officials of the Ministry of Health, but awaiting further progress in future negotiations They are looking for a meeting with Sonia Tarragona, the chief of staff of the portfolio that replaced Lisandro Bonelli after the scandal around the VIP vaccination that led to the resignation of then-minister Ginés González García and Lisandro Bonelli, his nephew.

In the business sector there is a broad support for privately procuring vaccines.

“If they are allowed, there are companies willing to guarantee 100 doses to the State for every 100 employees that are allowed to vaccinate,” says another source in the sector, who graphs in numbers the relevance of being able to immunize an entire work team.

“They are bought at twenty, thirty or fifty dollars each dose, depending on the case. For a multinational it is an investment that it can make, because it would allow it to have its employees incorporated in a short term. It is all profit,” he says.

Executive vaccines

Many companies in the country, say off, they are making travel to the United States to its main managers so that they can be vaccinated.

“Today they do it with the first lines, then they will do it with managers and minor positions, and so it will continue,” say those close to the companies that to accelerate the return to work of their staff, and following the slow rate of vaccination of Argentina, are taking that measure to cover themselves.

The possibility of private access to vaccines has been discussed since March, when Clarion anticipated a strong negotiation of the sector of pharmacies, laboratories and drugstores so that this possibility is facilitated and they can commercialize them.

Later, formal requests were added at the legislative level from the opposition, with a bill presented by the radical deputies Alfredo Cornejo and Luis Petri, and later it was Patricia Bullrich, leader of the PRO, who raised the need to incorporate other actors in the purchase of doses to distribute.

Faced with the second wave of infections, it was the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero himself who assured that “Both the provinces, the City of Buenos Aires and the private sector can buy vaccines on their own”, since they are thus enabled by Law 27,573.

However, the official said that today there is no stock and that the laboratories are only selling to the countries.