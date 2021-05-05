The number of new cases of COVID-19 in India has begun to rise again after a three-day decline in the increase in cases. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Health of the country, reports RIA News…

Over the past day, 382.3 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected in the country, more than 25 thousand more than the day before. For the second week in a row, the number of cases has exceeded 300 thousand people per day – more than in any other country in the world.

On May 2, it was reported that the number of deaths in India as a result of complications caused by the new coronavirus increased by 3689 per day, which was a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

India has announced the start of Sputnik V vaccination. An employee of the Indian company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad received the first shipment of the Russian drug and said local hospitals were awaiting a second shipment from Russia.