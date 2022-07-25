“At 77, the time has come to retire. Thanks Wwe Universe. Before, now, always. Together”. With a tweet on Friday evening Vincent Kennedy McMahon left the Wwe, the company that he made become the first in the world in wrestling, inventing with his genius the plot, the stories and the characters of the shows we know today. News that was in the air after McMahon was involved in recent scandals. Wwe Chairwoman’s scepter passes from Vince to daughter Stephanie (along with WWE President Nick Khan). Steph showed up in the latest episode of SmackDown thanking her father, as did the audience in the Boston arena, who started the “Thank You Vince” chorus.