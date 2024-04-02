Rise in the reservoirs: reserves grow 5.3 points in just one week and part of the south of the peninsula begins to see the light

The recent rains, especially those of this Holy Week, have been an important boost of oxygen for many areas of the country cornered by drought. In just one week, according to data provided this Tuesday by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, the reservoir of dammed water in peninsular Spain has increased by 2,968 cubic hectometers (hm³). A couple of figures can help gauge the dimension of this growth: the entire annual consumption of fresh water for industrial uses in the country is around 1,100 hm³; and the annual urban supply amounts to 5,000 hm³.

The peninsular hydraulic reserve is at 63.13% of its total capacity, according to the data collected in the weekly Hydrological Bulletin updated this Tuesday. This represents an increase in dammed water of 5.3 percentage points in just seven days. Overall, the situation is much better than last year for this same week of the year, when the reserve was at 51.53%, 11.6 points less than now. And normality is already approaching, if the average amount of dammed water over the last 10 years is taken as a reference point. For this week of the year, the average is 35,526 cubic hectometers, and now it is 35,375. However, it must be taken into account that in the last decade there have been two significant periods of drought, which has reduced this average significantly. Furthermore, there are areas, such as Catalonia, where the situation continues to be truly worrying.

The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, shares the joy of the “respite” that these rains have brought, but also warns that he cannot separate the Administrations from the path of savings, efficiency and greater use of reuse. . “In some hydrographic basins we have been managing drought for almost six years,” warns Morán. “The impacts of climate change are here to stay,” he adds.

But in the very short term the news is good. Because “the rainfall has considerably affected the entire Peninsula,” the ministry explained this Tuesday. And in many cases it has been above normal in the last week. In addition, the production of hydroelectric energy between March 25 and March 31 was 1,089 gigawatt hours, which “represents 196.8% of that produced in the same period of the previous year.” This has contributed to very low, even negative, electricity prices in Spain.

The rainfall has been especially beneficial for the south of the Peninsula, where the drought that has been going on for many months had already led to significant cuts in the use of water for agriculture and also in cities and towns. And what was coming was even worse; For example, having to resort to tanker ships this summer to supply some Andalusian cities, something that the Andalusian Government has already openly ruled out thanks to the latest rainfall. Although we cannot speak of normality, the progression is positive.

“The Holy Week that has just ended will be remembered for the rains, which have been abundant in points on the Atlantic side of the peninsula and the Aragonese Pyrenees,” explains Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The meteorologist highlighted the 478 liters per square meter collected during the week in Grazalema, in Cádiz, or the 274 liters in the town of Cardeña, in Córdoba.

Precisely the most striking case is that of the Guadalquivir basin, where the reservoir of dammed water has increased by 12.6 percentage points in just one week: the fifty swamps in this basin are at 42.9% after these abundant rainfalls. It represents more than 17 points and around 1,400 cubic hectometers more than a year ago; although the basin is still 12 percentage points below the average of the last decade.

In addition, the intra-community basins whose management depends on the Junta de Andalucía have also increased their reserves in the last seven days: the Andalusian Mediterranean is at 26.9% of its capacity (although still well below normal); The Guadalete-Barbate demarcation is at 27.2% (almost the same as a year ago) and that of Tinto-Odiel-Piedras-Chanza has increased to 84.3%, even above the average of the last decade . These reserves will increase with runoff.