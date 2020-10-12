Malaysia on Saturday surrounded six Chinese ships amid mounting tension in the South China Sea. These Chinese ships were deliberately fishing in the Malaysian waters. After which the Malaysian Navy came into action and arrested 60 Chinese citizens aboard these ships. A few days ago, Indonesia also drove a ship of the Chinese Coastguard out of its maritime border.The Malaysian Ministry of Defense reported that 60 Chinese nationals were detained during an operation on the east coast of the eastern Malaysian state of Johor. All Chinese ships were registered at the port of Qinhangdao. Between 2016 and 2019, Chinese vessels have infiltrated into the Malaysian waters at least 89 times. Since then, Malaysia had increased patrolling along its maritime border.

Malaysia has rejected China’s claim

Malaysia has already rejected China’s alleged claim over the South China Sea. Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations rejected China’s claim in a note sent to the UN Secretary-General on 29 July. China has been asserting its claim over much of the South China Sea. In this note, Malaysia stated that China’s claim for maritime facilities in the East Sea (also known as the South China Sea) has no basis under international law. After which the Malaysian government also rejected the claims of historical, sovereign and legal jurisdiction of China.

Indonesia’s patrol ship overturned by Indonesia, tension rises in South China Sea

China has dispute with these countries in South China Sea

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea. He has disputes with the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam over this sea. At the same time, China’s dispute with Japan in the East China Sea is at an extreme. Recently, the US rejected China’s claim over the South China Sea.



China is running a power game at sea

‘Forced occupation’ in South China Sea has intensified. Last Sunday, China renamed 80 sites of the South China Sea. Of these, 25 are islands and reefs, while the remaining 55 are undersea geographic structures. It is a sign of Chinese occupation of parts of the sea that are covered by the 9-dash line. This line is considered illegal according to international law. This move of China has increased the tension of not only its smaller neighbors but also India and America.