Esther herrera

Monterrey / 24.06.2021 04:10:28

During May, manufacturing industry from New Lion reported increases in raw material prices, becoming one of the main obstacles to the good performance of companies.

According to the monthly survey of economic expectations carried out by Caintra, the nine variables that it monitors to know the behavior of the The industry was placed in the expansion phase for the fourth consecutive month, but the surveyed businessmen expressed their concern that the variable of raw material prices was at levels of 71.26 points, adding three consecutive months with figures above 70 points. These price increases hurt 46 percent of entrepreneurs.

“The survey shows that signs of recovery prevail in Nuevo León’s industry, since the nine indicators of manufacturing production were located in the expansion zone during the month of May. However, the price indices worry the business sector ”, indicated the group.

The monthly survey that is applied among entrepreneurs and managers of the companies affiliated with the chamber indicated that the main indices added four consecutive months above the expansion threshold, in particular, the physical volume of production and new orders reached 58.6 and 58.3 points, respectively.

He highlighted that in the final stage of election day, 36 percent of the Industrialists were affected by the economic outlook, while weak economic activity hurt 34 percent of them.

Caintra He highlighted the shortage of trained personnel as an item that reached the highest percentage of affectation in the last 22 months, while transport logistics obtained the highest affectation in 25 months, both harming 22 percent of companies.

