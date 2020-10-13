In the coming times, due to climate change, the rapid weather changes will increase further. According to the United Nations, this growth has been rapid in the last 20 years. Due to the huge change in the weather pattern, the whole world is paying the price for loss of life and property.

Rapid weather changes in 20 years – UNO

The United Nations says that this pattern is expected to intensify in the coming years. The agency further stated that Asia is the worst affected by the rapid weather changes. In China, 577 natural disaster cases were seen most. After that the United States faced 467 natural disasters. While India stood at number three with 321 natural disasters. The Philippines faced 304 and Indonesia suffered 278 natural troubles. The results have been derived by including data on the natural disaster between 2000-2019.

8 Asia countries are included in the list of 10 countries that have suffered natural disasters. In 20 years, 7 thousand 348 natural disasters shook the world. In the grip of natural disasters, 1.23 million people lost their lives and 4.2 billion people were affected. The world has suffered an economic loss of about $ 2.97 trillion due to natural troubles.

Changing weather pattern due to climate change

In 20 years, the number of major floods doubled to 3 thousand 254. According to the report, there has been a sharp increase in the figures in the last 20 years. Apart from this, the incident of fire in the jungle, dryness and extreme temperatures created havoc in the world. During the briefing, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative Mami Mizutri said, “More people are being affected by the increased climate emergency.”

He appealed to the governments to invest in such an identification system so that the disaster could be detected in time. He also called for governments to work on a strategy to reduce the risk of disaster. The Belgian body, which provides data to the United Nations, says that if the level of growth continues for the next twenty years in the event of intense weather, then the future of mankind really looks bleak.

