Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/27/2023 – 15:42

Modern medicine saves lives, but it has created a little-known problem: invasive fungal infections, which kill about 1.5 million people a year. Understand how this happens. Athlete’s foot and other fungal infections are known illnesses – currently, up to one in four people have athlete’s foot worldwide, while three in four women will develop a vaginal yeast infection in their lifetime. But these most popular infections are just the tip of the “fungal iceberg.”

Less well known are “invasive” fungal infections, which can affect the lungs or spread to organs through the blood. They are increasing and can be fatal, especially in immunocompromised people. For years, they flew under the radar of the general public. It was only last year that the World Health Organization (WHO) released its first list of dangerous fungi.

This general lack of awareness has led to misdiagnosis of fungal infections in clinical settings and prevented the development of medications to treat the problem.

It also makes it impossible for the WHO to conclusively estimate the scope of the disease. Experts estimate that invasive fungal infections kill up to 1.5 million people per year – for comparison, this is close to the number of deaths attributed to tuberculosis per year.

How does the infection occur?

We breathe in mold spores all the time. This fungus comes from compost bins, moldy bread on the kitchen table or flower bulbs that we plant in our gardens.

Oliver Cornely, head of the European Center of Excellence for Invasive Fungal Infections, said these spores are not a problem for the vast majority of healthy people, whose immune systems can easily fight them off.

But for those who are immunocompromised — those who smoke a lot or who have recently had an organ transplant or cell therapy — inhaling these spores can sometimes cause problems.

Why are they increasing?

Cornely said the rise in invasive fungal infections is largely linked to an increasing number of life-saving operations. Today, many more people routinely undergo operations and treatments such as chemotherapy. But such medical interventions can increase a person’s susceptibility to invasive fungal infections.

There is also a growing problem with antifungal resistance.

What is antifungal resistance and why is it a problem?

Antifungal resistance is like antibiotic resistance. Some fungi are resistant to medications or antifungals used to treat them.

“Some fungi are intrinsically resistant to certain classes of antifungals,” Cornely said. Others become resistant to antifungals because a smaller dose reaches them, allowing them to become resistant rather than being killed by the medicine.

One way to understand this is to think about treatments for peanut allergies. People with peanut allergies eat a small amount of the product over a period of time to develop resistance. Eventually, they become immune to peanut allergens.

This is similar to what happens with fungi. When fungi are exposed to small doses of antifungals, they can develop resistance.

This resistance can be built within the body of a person being treated with antifungals or in nature – antifungals are used en masse in agriculture. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that if antifungals were no longer used in agriculture, we would lose food for 2 billion people.

“It’s a dilemma,” Cornely said. “We should use them in agriculture. But we shouldn’t really use them for flower bulbs.”

How are antifungals used in agriculture?

Antifungals are used on flower bulbs for the same reasons they are used in food production: to prevent consumers from picking up a daffodil bulb from a florist and finding a large piece of mold on it.

Before the flower bulbs are sold, they are bathed in azoles, the same antifungal agents used to treat invasive fungal infections.

“This is why when you go to the garden store, you never find a bulb with fungus,” Cornely said. “Normally, like your bread, these things would actually deteriorate and be destroyed by Aspergillus fumigatus. But that doesn’t happen because they are covered in azoles.”

This can all be a good thing – no one wants to deal with moldy flowers. But Cornely explains that when people take the bulbs home and plant them in the garden, the azoles leach into the soil. This results in a high concentration of azoles directly next to the bulb, but the concentration decreases with distance from the bulb, until it is so low that the fungi in the soil can tolerate it – just like the small portions of peanuts that people eat for food. treat an allergy. Through this exposure, these fungi become resistant to azoles.

“It’s the same thing that happens when an antifungal is used to treat an abscess,” Cornely said. In the abscess itself and directly next to it, the amount of antifungal will be so strong that it will kill all fungi in its path. But the further away, the lower the concentration of the antifungal, the more likely the fungi in the body will become resistant to that exposure, rather than die.

What invasive fungal infections are most common?

The most common invasive fungal infections are caused by the fungi Candida and Aspergillus. Aspergillus mainly affects the lung, while Candida can spread through the bloodstream and cause infection in different organs of the body, most commonly the eyes, bones, liver or spleen.

Cornely said this can happen in the gastrointestinal tract. In healthy people, he said, it’s normal to have fungi “roaming around with myriads of bacteria.”

But in people who have undergone procedures or who have health problems that affect the integrity of their mucosa – the soft tissue that lines organs, protecting them against invasive pathogens – these fungal organisms can become pathogens themselves. .