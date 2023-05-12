The rise in airfare prices prevented a greater cooling of inflation in the Transport group in April. Spending on Transport decelerated from a high of 2.11% in March to an increase of 0.56% in April. The data are from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released this Friday, 12, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The group made a positive contribution of 0.12 percentage points to the IPCA, which rose 0.61% in the month.

The deceleration was influenced by the drop of 0.44% in fuels, which had risen by 7.01% in March. In April, there was a reduction in diesel oil (-2.25%), vehicle gas (-0.83%) and gasoline (-0.52%), but ethanol rose by 0.92%.

Airfares rose 11.97% in April, after falling 5.32% in March.

The subway increased by 1.24%, due to the 6.15% readjustment in Rio de Janeiro as of April 12th.

Urban buses increased by 1.11%, reflecting readjustments of 15.75% in Fortaleza, as of March 19, and 33.33% in Belo Horizonte, on April 23. The intercity bus fell 0.25%.