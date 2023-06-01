A meme unites more than a common enemy. He makes us smile even when we are contrary to his thesis. And they are hard to forget. There we have Borja’s Ecce Homo, restored in 2012 by Cecilia Giménez, who at 85 years old and from a town in Zaragoza became internet history. A decade later it is still the most famous Spanish meme. Or the son of La Tomasa, from Córdoba all his life, turned into the jihadist Yassin who made us laugh while solemnly threatening us with death one day after the attacks on the Rambla in Barcelona in 2017. A meme is an artifact almost magical that pacifies us and reconciles us with the internet. So it has been and so it must continue to be. Its success has been so absolute that everything wants to be memetized: the marketing, philosophy, politics, art and science.

We have spent almost two decades memecene, the golden age of memes The name belongs to Álvaro L. Pajares, who has coordinated a book with the same name published by La Caja Books. His case is paradigmatic: while he was teaching Hispanic Literature at Indiana University, he started making memes for his friends; then he uploaded them to Instagram. “Without charging…, on the internet it is very easy to delude yourself with the fantasy of attention,” he reflects. He finally got to live on them. In 2021, during the Madrid elections, he led the Solo un meme campaign. “The mememakers we are the poor brothers of the streamers. Attention junkies. Internet buffoons that move between inspiration and plagiarism because their success is based on replicating successful formats”, he defines and, incidentally, reports: “I have stopped making memes, except if they pay me”.

A good meme immediately connects with the collective consciousness online, a sensibility that experts have called digital folklore and in which, like it or not, we move with grace and ease. “They are born from fragments of common cultural referents: a series, a comic, a historical image, a news item, a film, and for this reason, even if we do not identify with their ideas, we can recognize them immediately”, explain the members of Filles d’ Internet, the collective that has organized since 2018 the Memefest, at the CCCB in Barcelona.

As they are anonymous creations shared in private environments such as WhatsApp groups or internet forums, they are born with an aura of naturalness and freshness that is very attractive for marketing and politics. Elisa Vergara is director of strategy at MeMe, an agency that helps brands convert their advertising campaigns to that language. She has gotten the departments of marketing let her work in peace. “Everything goes very fast, fonts get old, placing the texts above or below may seem inconsequential, but no, suddenly you can send an old image… You have to trust those who know the medium well”, she explains. Even for those meme snoopers, its half-life is a great mystery. “The Dand ‘the machines’ of Bisbal He is one of those who die quickly, but there are others who are resurrected a thousand times; for example, any of the series The Office”, Vergara indicates.

“My self-theory”, says Pajares, paraphrasing the writer Maggie Nelson, “is that memes have been a synthetic solution to the dilemma of the vastness of the internet, they are the ultra-fast consumer product, the fast food”. That is to say, they are devoured in seconds, but their digestions are slow. They are chewed, swallowed, regurgitated and ruminated. In 2014, a group of researchers working for Facebook showed that a single meme had undergone 121,000 variations while being shared across 1.14 million accounts. It is precisely this process of resignification that is the most interesting of the long-running memes for Filles d’Internet. “They endure because they are always changing, one day they mean one thing and the next day a very different thing. And there is always someone willing to reply and propose new mutations. So it is difficult for them to cease to exist ”, they predict.

However, in the chronology of Memeceno, 2016 is set as the year of the death of the ironic meme. “He may have died at the hands of the masses, but at no time in history were there so many lawyers of his art”, can be read in Memeceno. By then, applications such as PicsArt, Canva or KineMaster had democratized the craft of mememakersa job to which you have to dedicate an average of six hours a day.

After the death of the ironic meme there was a turn towards posirony and then another towards anti-irony. The memes replaced the transgression with motivational phrases: “I attract abundance” or “If you want you can”. The pandemic brought a binge on memes and, at the same time, the general feeling of boredom, “exhaustion in the explicit search for virality that makes everything predictable, the feeling that nothing surprises, a continuous sliding of the finger across the screen in looking for a novelty that never comes”, says the text.

When TikTok and Instagram algorithms started ignoring any format other than a micro-video or a reel, the accounts of memes abandoned to their fate increased. Pajares himself closed his own in 2022 — “the average life of a mememaker It does not usually exceed a year and a half ”, he points out in his essay. What followed was a stream of memes dedicated to diagnosing his death and the increasingly persistent idea of ​​opening a museum to preserve his legacy. That’s when the hypermemes arrive in a survival stunt. “They do not seek essences or claim to be part of a place. They are accompanied by neutral backgrounds and landscapes (…), they feed on pop references and the social networks of the two thousand, and they fill everything with sparkles, glitches and fluorine tones”, describes Pajares. In his opinion, its creators have abandoned the will to make a coherent discourse. It would seem that they just want to survive the algorithm. Which is not little.