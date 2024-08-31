September arrived and the kiosks displayed dozens of copies of the diaries Bravo and SuperPop for the new school year. “What will be the color of the year?” or “How will my friendship go according to the horoscope?” were some of the intrigues that were answered in the pages of the teenage magazines that marked those generations that grew up without the Internet or social networks. These magazines were more than just a means of information, they were about an identity, a spiritual guide or even a point of connection between young people when the environment turned its back. “In 1986, reading SuperPop was a real transgression. I did it secretly, like a sin that made me self-confident. I promised myself that one day I would pay homage to him,” admits Javier Adrados (Burgos, 54 years old), author, together with Ana Rius, of I also read SuperPop (Cúpula Books, 2015).

In 1977, a very young Camilo Sesto, an interview with the pilot Ángel Nieto and the photo album of the singer-songwriter Miguel Gallardo occupied the cover of the first issue of SuperPop. The first youth magazine had arrived in Spain, for only 50 pesetas. Ana Rius (Barcelona, ​​65 years old) joined the magazine seven years later: “I saw an advertisement in The Vanguardthey asked me to write about Mecano, and I understand that they liked it because I was a director until 88”. Inspired by the French Cheers to the fellow countrymenwas launched as a supplement to Soon (Heres Publications), aimed at the fan phenomenon that was beginning to emerge among Spanish youth. “In 1984, Michael Jackson had eight consecutive covers. The editors adopted the fans’ mentality to bring the artist closer to the reader,” says Rius.

More information

The first interviews with Durán Durán, photographs from the dressing rooms, exclusives from Spanish artists such as Alaska or Radio Futura and all the information on international actors, sportsmen and musicians permeated the pages of the leading magazine among teenagers. In the nineties it reached its peak of sales, with some 339,893 copies sold in 1991. The success of this formula led to the arrival on newsstands of New Voucher (1979), Girl (1989), Bravo (1995), Loka (2002) and Like you (2008).

“Oops, he did it again” was the title of the first article by presenter Núria Marín (Lleida, 42 years old) in SuperPop, in the summer of 2004. “Britney Spears had gotten a tattoo, we were shocked,” she says. Marín joined the team after a “very tough” selection process, with three interviews, a psychometric test and an English test: “It seemed as if we were going to work at NASA, everyone wanted to SuperPopit was the best,” he recalls. The editors were assigned celebrities, series or movies of the moment: “At first, I covered Rebel Way and Hilary Duff. Then I took charge of El Canto del Loco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres,” he recalls. In the early 2000s, SuperPop It remained the leading magazine with a circulation of 454,000 copies.

Sofía (Morón de la Frontera, Seville, 30 years old) bought the magazine whenever she could. “What I liked most were the confession stories, like when a girl said that her only friend in town had bad breath and she had to bring him chewing gum,” she says. For Claudia (Madrid, 26 years old) the most special issue was the one that gave away tampons: “It had a small box and in an article they explained how they worked, these things help you understand adolescence.” explains. The content went beyond the fan phenomenon to reach sections such as Tierra Trágame ―populated with embarrassing anecdotes― in Bravotest to find out which character of Zoey 101 you are according to your musical taste, items to dress like your idols and recipes with strawberries and beaten egg for “a flawless complexion”.

“The horoscope was another of the star sections,” says Marín. At Publicaciones Heres there was an astrologer who interpreted the horoscope and the editors adapted it to the public of each magazine: “In SuperPop We were talking about the boy you like or the day of ‘hook-up’ and in Soon of the relationship with children”, He explains. Preparing these sections required hours of work and a lot of creativity: “We brainstormed ideas for games and tests, followed all the international news, looked for information in archives. There was no internet, the lyrics of the popular songs were in SuperPopIf you wanted to know what kind of girls Dani Martin liked, you had to read SuperPop“Everything I am today is thanks to what I learned at the magazine,” the current television presenter concludes.

The Internet, far from becoming a tool, led them to extinction. On May 8, 2011, the last printed issue of the magazine arrived at newsstands. SuperPop with Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron and Selena Gomez on the cover. Sales had dropped to 86,585 copies. After 35 years, the Heres group decided to end its run as well. New Voucher in 2012. Bravo tried to resist the ice age of teen magazines with a new 100-page monthly edition, but ended up closing in 2017 after three consecutive years of losing readers.

If you want to know your compatibility with another zodiac sign, today you just have to search on Google or download a app. Rius, former director of SuperPop, He explains that the volatility of the image – a great asset of these magazines – is one of the reasons why their formula has stopped working: “Images are consumed instantly, if Katy Perry drops by Barcelona it goes viral in seconds. Celebrities and their teams are the ones who share information about their lives on social networks, the managers and record labels do not give exclusives. Media such as Hello! show the content that their own celebrities They share on networks, but their audience is older, readers of teenage magazines are digital natives, they access the content directly, they don’t need a magazine to show it to them.”

“Without magazines I wouldn’t have felt understood, they connected me with the world and the other girls my age when there were no social networks,” recalls Laia (Barcelona, ​​22 years old). And she concludes: “From 12 to 15 we all have the same concerns, but we live in different societies. Today’s girls have had TikTok, but I will always prefer the SuperPop”.