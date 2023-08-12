“And count on my bow.” Those are the only words that the elf Legolas addresses directly to Frodo Baggins during the nine hours of footage that make up the film trilogy of The Lord of the rings. A terse speech, but enough for the archer to be a vital asset in the salvation of Middle-earth and to turn his interpreter, a twenty-something with no experience in front of the camera, into quite a sex symbol generational and global icon. So meteoric was his appearance that he earned himself the status of the “Errol Flynn of our age.” The sky was the limit for an Orlando Bloom (Canterbury, 46 years old) who, however, could not -or did not want to- ever correspond to the expectations of a benchmark for 21st century Hollywood that settled on his figure and who saw how the headlines about him moved to the pages of tabloids. Now, when the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and of The return of the Kingthe indisputable climax of his fame, the Briton returns to the screen ready for his new work to refresh the memory of all those who drank the winds to see the face of the actor monopolizing the billboard.

With the arduous mission of trying to overtake on the left Barbieunbeatable so far in the summer box office race, the sports drama Grand Touring arrives in Spanish cinemas to the satisfaction of fans of the mythical video game and motorsports. Based on true events, the film tells the story of a teenager who went from being a crack from the console to a professional pilot, with the character played by Bloom discovering and mentoring the young man in his transition from driving to driving. This is the first opportunity for the interpreter to return to lead a big-budget production since a decade ago, when he reprized his role as Legolas for the fifth time in the saga of The Hobbit. Typecast or not, the truth is that his attempts to lead films far from big franchises met with the usual rejection of the public and critics and he himself decided to move away from Hollywood to focus on his family life.

“He was sick of seeing me. I was sick of seeing myself with all the hype that goes along with these movies. And inevitably, I think, you end up burning both for yourself and for the public, ”he confessed in 2020 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. After being married for three years to the famous Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, mother of his first child, 12-year-old Flynn, the British man began a relationship with pop star Katy Perry in 2016. “I always say that when he walks into a room, he carries with him that joie de vivre. He gives off very happy and positive vibes and for me, being a bit more prone to depression, it does me good to be around him because it takes me a bit out of my own head.” explained the artist of successes like I Kissed a Girl. Parents to a girl named Daisy in August 2020, the couple are still waiting for the right date to celebrate her wedding after the pandemic ruined their initial plans. He has made it clear that, having grown up without a biological father nearby, being present in the childhood of his offspring is a much higher priority than his validity in the industry. Today he makes up, together with Perry, one of the most mediatic couples in the Los Angeles hills and each of his sentimental adventures makes rivers of ink flow on the society websites. The last? The sobriety pact they signed together that has kept them away from alcohol for several months.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon on July 5, 2023, in London. Karwai Tang (Wire Image)

A fan of risk -he will soon premiere a docuseries on extreme sports-, defender of veganism and environmental activist, despite being born in Canterbury, the nucleus of the Church in England, he has practiced Buddhism since he was 16 years old. Speaking to The Times, confirmed that during the beginning of his successful career in the hills of Los Angeles he was only “semi-present” and that he would never have survived in the industry without his faith: “Without the practice of Buddhism, he could have easily derailed. But I have changed the narrative in my head and now I feel like I can be the engineer of my own train.” Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, last March he traveled to Ukraine to visit a reception center for refugee children and meet with the country’s president, Volodímir Zelenski, where they discussed different humanitarian aid projects aimed at the interests of the childhood. At the meeting, he shared with the president a note written by his Buddhist mentor: “His victory would be the victory of humanism, his defeat the defeat of hope. So, you must win.”

Orlando Bloom with Miranda Kerr, while still a couple, at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff (FilmMagic)

Beyond starring in a handful of action movies with the aspiration to liven up the television after-dinner, his most recent work is his leading role in the fantastic series Carnival Row. Canceled after the second season, released just a few months ago on Prime Video, the fiction has gone unnoticed through the series and shows the difficulties that many of the great icons of the film mecca have to find a place outside of franchises millionaires of action that conceived them. the magazine itself Forbes dubbed Bloom the “first modern movie star” for his ability to be worth his weight in gold in the character that made him famous, but commercially useless in almost any other job, and also suggested names like Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans as potential victims of this syndrome. With an estimated fortune of 40 million euros, several papers to remember, a stable relationship and two children, it does not seem that his fall from Olympus hollywoodian Go make Orlando Bloom lose sleep. He already warned: “I see my career as a marathon, not as a sprint”.