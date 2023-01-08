“I was the first to win Eurovision, the first to represent Bertolt Brecht with Fernando Fernán Gómez and the first to represent Antony and Cleopatra of Shakespeare in Mérida”, says Massiel (Madrid, 75 years old) to EL PAÍS. “When it’s your turn to talk about artistic careers, if you want, let’s talk,” continues the singer before ending the talk. She does not want to talk about the other issue in which she was a pioneer in Spain. On June 18, 1977, the interpreter of The, the, the featured on the cover of Hello! to his newborn son, Aitor, the result of his relationship with the socialist politician Carlos Zayas, who had just been elected deputy in the first democratic elections after 40 years of dictatorship. “Great exclusive. The boy was born on June 1 at Westminster Hospital in London”, headlined the magazine. That day, the Spanish gossip published its first paid exclusive. The report was an informative bombshell, the culmination of nine months of expectation, rumors and conjecture. The artist had had to give birth in the United Kingdom because divorce was not yet legal in Spain and she was still married to the surgeon Luis Recatero, who, if she wanted, could claim her paternity.

That cover ignited a heated debate in public opinion. Massiel received criticism for putting a price on the photos of her baby, but she laid the foundations for a new model that revolutionized the social chronicle. Until then, the coated paper had moved by the exchange of favors (you give me a report now and I’ll put you good when you debut in your next movie or play). Suddenly, the rules changed. And famous Spaniards liked the new game. In July 1977, a few weeks after Massiel’s exclusive, the actress Victoria Abril sold the images of her secret wedding with the Chilean soccer player Gustavo Laube to the Brother Press agency, which in turn sold them to the magazine Ten minutes. “We pay almost nothing. It is that Victoria did not have money and she wanted to buy a washing machine and a refrigerator, ”Ángel Llamazares, director of the agency, recognized then. On August 20 of that year, Jimmy Giménez-Arnau and Merry Martínez-Bordiú, granddaughter of the dictator Francisco Franco, sold the photographs of their link to Hello!. Javier Osborne, who was then director of Ten minutesbought the couple the report of their honeymoon.

“Merry and Jimmy’s wedding marked a before and after. His was the first exclusive of a wedding”, recalls Jaime Peñafiel (Granada, 90 years old) in conversation with this newspaper. “But the idea was not mine,” explains Giménez-Arnau himself (Brazil, 79 years old). “If it had been mine, I would have registered it. The merchant was my brother-in-law, Francis Franco. One day he came to see Merry and me and he said, ‘Wouldn’t you mind doing a story for Hello!? They are going to pay you a million pesetas”, adds the commentator and journalist.

Singer Massiel poses in London after winning the Eurovision Song Contest on April 8, 1968. Larry Ellis (Getty Images)

Less than a decade later, the exclusives business already moved millions in Spain. The death of Antonio Sánchez Gómez, founder of Hello!, in February 1984, unleashed a media war. He had not only invented the country’s best-selling current affairs magazine, but also a new genre of journalism, with warm, upbeat, human-interest stories. He called it “the foam of life.” Shortly after his death, Jaime Peñafiel, who had been one of his closest collaborators, founded Magazine, edited by Grupo Z, publisher of Time and Interview. The new weekly broke into the kiosks like a rocket. The rivalry between newspapers and between agencies sparked a stark fight for fees to see who could get the most sensational story. In 1984, Massiel received a significant sum for the scoop on her wedding with Pablo Lizcano and Gabriel García Márquez as a witness, while Carmen Sevilla did the same for her link with businessman Vicente Patuel, celebrated in 1985. That year, Isabel Pantoja pulverized records with his first interview after the tragic death of Paquirri in Pozoblanco. According to her, the testimony of the “widow of Spain” would have cost 20 million pesetas.

The gossip news auction even snuck into newspaper editorials. “Information is not sold, information is obtained”, published abc in 1985. “Paying the interested parties to guarantee an exclusive injures information pluralism,” continued the newspaper, which demanded that the Madrid Press Association take action on the matter. In September of that year, Luis Apostua, president of the association, called a meeting with the directors of the six most important society magazines, who had control of a business with more than 10 million readers. Apostua, who had participated in the drafting of article 20 of the Constitution, relating to freedom of information, had one goal: reach a gentleman’s agreement so that everyone would stop paying celebrities. Eduardo Sánchez Junco, Director of Hello! and son of the founder of the magazine; Jaime Penafiel, director of Magazine; Jesus Manuel Lopez Campos, of Ten minutes; Luis Gonzalez Linares, of Week; Julio Bou, from readings; and José Llongueras, from Grace, they were summoned to a meeting that, finally, ended without agreement.

Some stars of the moment, such as Paloma San Basilio, Rocío Dúrcal y Júnior, Rocío Jurado or María José Cantudo, remained incorruptible in the face of buying and selling scoops on their lives. But a large part of the show business characters were carried away by this fever: Isabel Preysler, Carmen Ordóñez, Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, Amparo Muñoz, Miguel Bosé, Sara Montiel… On September 22, 1985, Rosa Montero published in EL PAÍS a report on the phenomenon. “Something is happening in gossip magazines, something change. Before, there was talk of the sale of exclusives, but these last 12 months have brought the situation to a paroxysm ”, he stated in a report entitled hearts auction. “Everyone, famous and not famous, seems to believe that they have something to sell, a piece of anatomy, an apparently stolen kiss, a very plump son, a scandal,” wrote the journalist, who spoke of “price inflation” of the celebrities. Agustín Trialasos, a veteran journalist in the sector, complained: “Before, I had my characters, who took care of them, and who gave me news. But lately no one wants to give you anything because everyone wants to collect”.

The bursting of the bubble

The bubble hit its ceiling in 1994 with some topless photos of Princess Diana of Wales taken while she was on vacation in Malaga. The Europa Press agency offered the world exclusive to the English press for one million pounds (about 200 million pesetas). Hello! He came to the rescue of Lady Di, who had just separated from Carlos of England, acquiring the rights to the snapshots. The negatives were kept in a drawer and the actual nude never saw the light of day.

Diana Princess of Wales, one of the most photographed women in the world, bathing on Nevis Island in the Caribbean in January 1993. Anwar Hussein (Wire Image)

The irruption of the Internet, in the mid-nineties, hit the business. “The rise of the web and social networks have made the concept of news with a single owner very complicated. Now, the digital ones are updated 24 hours a day and the characters control their stories through Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, so getting a piece of news to be owned by a single medium, controlled and disseminated by a single medium for a certain time, it is an almost impossible mission”, explains Sandra Aladro, director of Gtres, the leading agency in this sector. “After 10 minutes, any news is old because everyone has already replicated it on their websites. Authorship and exclusivity have been diluted and that means that many people are not compensated for the effort of spending money on a scoop”, continues Aladro, who points out another factor that has devalued the model: the crisis in the paper industry. “Sales are down, ad spend is down, and everyone has less money to pay for a story,” she says.

Some magazines, like Hello!They resist the onslaught of the Internet by publishing great stories about their usual characters —see the recent exclusive on the breakup of Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa or, last Tuesday, that of the reconciliation of Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva— and incorporating new faces of the world of the Internet and networks such as influencers -María Pombo, Alex Rivière, Marta Lozano… -. Other headers feed mainly on the private life of the Telecinco stars and, more specifically, on the universe Save mebut also of the sentimental vicissitudes of the contestants of the reality shows.

“Everything has been devalued, including the characters. We no longer have those great characters from the aristocracy, royalty or cinema who traveled the world or showed their homes. That was the foam of life, the essence of the tabloids. Now there is very little foam left”, reflects Sandra Aladro. “The sector has declined a lot. The exclusive ones are fed with meat of Women and men and vice versa”, laments Jimmy Giménez-Arnau.

“The epidemic of the exclusive, from that child of Massiel and Jimmy’s wedding, has spread throughout the Spanish professional scene to the point of almost becoming institutionalized and turning our country into a paradise for those who are very clear about it: fast, easy and abundant”, points out Peñafiel, who concludes that the model shows some signs of exhaustion, but it is still valid. A few weeks ago, the presenter Terelu Campos recognized him in Save me: “If we didn’t do exclusives, what would we live on”.