Since last spring, it has continued to swell. Public debt is the source of heated debates between economists and could well become one of the major issues of the next presidential election. At the end of September, it was around 116.4% of the GDP in France, or 2,674.3 billion euros, and should reach or even exceed 120% at the end of 2020. Thus shattering all the dogmas of the Maastricht criteria, which in particular set the debt limit at 60% of GDP.

Where does this rise in sovereign debt come from?

This boom is mainly the result of economic and social support measures decided in March, to which must be added the drop in public revenues caused by the collapse of economic activity during the first confinement. France will therefore have borrowed 260 billion euros in 2020, and as much this year. Unprecedented amounts which however weigh little on the States, insofar as the ultra-expansionist policy of the European Central Bank (ECB) maintains interest rates at floor levels. Thus, France should pay “only” 35.8 billion euros in interest in 2020. That is 10 billion less than at the beginning of the 2010s, for a public debt at the time of 1.600 billion euros. .

An exceptional situation which provokes lively debates. The government, which insists that the loans contracted because of the Covid-19 will have to be repaid, has created a committee of “experts” chaired by a fervent supporter of cuts in public spending, Jean Arthuis, former Minister of the Economy and of Finances (1995-1997) in the government of Alain Juppé. Their proposals will unfortunately come without surprise. For the liberals, only one way is possible to avoid increasing taxes, reducing public spending.

In reality, public debt has become a tool in the service of power. An instrument of domination to impose ultraliberal policies, by privatizing public services or by reducing social rights. The 2010-2012 crisis and the financial attacks that took place on the interest rates on the public debts of euro-zone countries showed the omnipotence of the instrument. In the name of debt and its supposed risk, successive governments have pushed through all regressive social reforms. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, has already prepared the spirits, ensuring that there would be no tax increase. He added: “We must remain responsible for public finances. Structural reforms that will allow us to be more efficient are therefore still on the agenda, in particular pension reform, which remains a priority in my eyes. “

On the left, obviously, the debate is of another content. If Arnaud Montebourg and Jean-Luc Mélenchon have already positioned themselves for a concerted cancellation of the Covid debts of all the countries of the euro zone, via a massive takeover by the ECB, the proposal is far from seducing all economists, on the left , stamped “heterodox”. On this issue, several camps “clash”. Among the supporters of “cancellation”, those who think that the debt is sufficiently sustainable to let it “slip away”, or even those who advocate a completely different system of financing public debts, without the intermediary of financial markets, such as PCF economists.

What is the public debt for?

Today, the increase in the public debt rhymes with higher taxes and social breakdown, but this is by no means inevitable. The state is not an ordinary household, it is supposed to be “eternal”. This is the reason why the State, local authorities and social security management bodies borrow and repay permanently, to pay only the loan interest. In other words, when a public debt instrument matures, the government borrows again to repay it. This is what economists call “rolling the debt”.

But why manufacture debt? The question seems simple. And yet… Since 1995, public spending, after increasing until 2010, has stabilized. “Almost 80% of the reduction in inequalities in France is achieved through public spending, including 50% through transfers in kind (that is to say education and health), while taxation, although that progressive, contributes barely more than 20% ”, explains Mathieu Plane, economist at OFCE (French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures).

Conversely, the State’s tax revenues continued to decline until 2010, without ever catching up with the level of expenditure. Creating a public deficit, France therefore had to go into debt to finance its spending. So much so that those who contributed to the swelling of this debt are not today called upon to contribute. This is the whole issue of citizen audits, such as that of the Solidaires Finances Publiques union, which has shown that tax breaks have led to a decrease in revenue of 488 billion euros over the past 30 years.

[voiraussi:698520:Lire aussi]

The cycle continues with the latest stimulus plan, since, of the 100 billion euros on the table, 20 billion are devoted to lowering taxes on production of companies. Without counting the reduction in the corporate tax (IS) of companies with more than 250 million euros of turnover, which will see its rate fall from 33.3% to 25% in 2022. This is what that economists call “bad debt” when it is the result of a tax policy aimed at reducing the contribution of the richest.

On the other hand, a debt is considered “good” if it allows the financing of the ecological transition, investments in education, health, infrastructure … For the OFCE, an increase in public investment of an amount equivalent to 1% of GDP would translate into a GDP increase of 1.1% in the first year (1.2% after 2 years). This is why the debt ratio of a state says nothing about its sustainability, what matters is knowledge of what forms it.

How is it funded?

In addition to the composition of the debt, its financing is just as central. Until the late 1970s, the state was somewhat in the position of a self-financing banker. Since then, France has set up, following financial deregulation, a public debt market. So much so that it is now transformed by the Treasury into securities (bonds) on a so-called primary market; then sold to specialists in Treasury securities, a very closed club made up of around ten large French and international banks, such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Natixis or Deutsche Bank. These investors then issue these same securities on the secondary market, the financial markets, where the law of supply and demand operates. The interest rate of the securities can then fluctuate upwards as well as downwards. It is in this market that vulture funds or other speculators can attack and make a state’s debt unsustainable.

Who owns it?

Initially, it is the small “club” of specialists in Treasury securities that hold it (BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Goldman Sachs, etc.). These banks will then resell these debt securities on behalf of thousands of customers, who wish to invest their money, often life insurance funds (20%). Between 10 and 15 billion euros are thus exchanged every day on this secondary debt market. From this point on, transparency disappears, and it is almost impossible to know exactly who owns the public debt securities. In 2016, a parliamentary assessment and control mission on the management and transparency of public debt tried to find out more, but it broke its teeth. The only certainty is that in 2010, 70% of the debt was held by “non-residents”, of which 40% outside Europe.

Since 2015, the ECB has massively bought back the debt of European states on the secondary market (from banks or pension funds, in particular), this is what is known as the “quantitative easing” policy, a “ monetization of debts ”. The ECB now holds 20% of French public debt.

Is a remake of the 2010 public debt crisis possible?

Economists agree that in the short term public debt is not a problem, given the level of extremely low interest rates. Especially since, for the Covid debt, in France, three quarters of new public debt issues were bought by the ECB. A rise of the latter is a guarantee against speculative attacks, but it also allows the various actors, and in particular private ones, to consider public debt as a safe asset, in a world where uncertainty is maximum.

On the other hand, with the return of growth, France and more generally the countries of the euro zone could be exposed to an increase in rates, which would be very damaging. It is in this horizon that the debate on the debt is situated, and that the alternatives to austerity policies become necessary. With this in mind, the supporters of the cancellation propose to put an end to the trillions of sovereign debt held by the ECB. Others are calling for increased “debt monetization”. Unless we radically change the financing of our economy, definitely bypassing financial markets.