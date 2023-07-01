By the end of November 2020, the fraud was already latent. But you could say anything about Bogota businessman Felipe Rocha except that he was a novice in the world of livestock. He grew up among the pastures and farms of a clan of bullfighting landowners who founded the prestigious Achury Viejo in the early 40s of the last century, one of the emblematic irons in the history of Colombian fairs. That is why he knew that animal breeding and fattening was good business in the country. If he also managed to hook it up with a money-raising pyramid scheme, he could ensure a high and safe return on his investors’ deposits and in the process increase his wealth. Things, however, ended badly and the young heir ended up cornered by his intimate circle of friends in a plot in which around 70,000 million pesos were raised with interest.

The case, which broke out in March, is still open and the Prosecutor’s Office this week summoned the 45-year-old farmer for questioning on July 10. The body has acted after the lawsuit filed by the media lawyer Jaime Lombana for the alleged crimes of aggravated fraud and illicit enrichment of individuals. An added mess for the defense lawyers, who were already advancing partial agreements to financially compensate some of the 85 defrauded investors. It is clear, for now, that the lands and buildings proposed within the reparation will not be enough to do justice, according to lawyer Fabio Humar.

Humar himself, who claims to have had meetings with 35 of the victims, adds that Felipe Rocha could receive sentences of more than 15 years for allegedly forging a document, in addition to the other crimes already mentioned. The plot has kept part of Colombian society expectant because it is a scam that has hit select and powerful members of high society. Rocha is a graduate of an exclusive British school where students attend uniformed in the style of the Harry Potter saga, with a blazer and tie, and has studies at a private university in Suffolk (Boston). People close to his environment assure that he assumed the responsibility of managing the family business of flowers and cattle for a few years in a generational change typical of a macho environment.

His two older sisters were, for many, relegated to the background, having more merits than the youngest. The truth is that Felipe started the fattening business at the age of 24 or 25 on a piece of land of about 70 hectares in Tocaima, an enclave with a warm climate about three hours by car from Bogotá. With an intimate circle of friends, he acquired some 300 Brahman-type zebu cattle weighing 360-380 kilos, which after a year, when they had reached between 480 and 500 kilos, were sold for a price that guaranteed certain interest of 30%.

The good profitability of a business that is actually more complex and depends on variables such as the weather and the quality of the pastures attracted new clients/friends. The circle expanded in an unexpected way. But one of the defrauded, who asked to keep his name anonymous, assures that this stage lasted only about five years and that for at least 15 years there has not been a single steer in Tocaima. The thesis handled by various lawyers is that since then the businessman began to raise money to cover debts from other businesses and maintain a lifestyle that is as elegant as it is ostentatious.

The fact is that Rocha continued to receive billions of pesos for more than a decade from acquaintances that he recruited obsessed by the business card of the patriarch’s grandson Benjamín Rocha Gómez, the late founder of the imposing El Aceituno rice farm, in the hot department of Tolima, and of the previously mentioned bullfighting cattle ranch on a farm of undulating land, built in the 17th century in Sesquilé, an hour and a half by road from Bogotá. The irruption of the pandemic, however, came with its economic fluctuations and represented a breaking point in the classic Ponzi scheme set up by the Rocha grandson, in which the first investors obtain a return on the contributions that the new ones are paying, which in turn balance out any preceding withdrawals.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

More than one began to demand tangible proof of the existence of the steers due to the increasingly chronic arrears in payments. A few managed to press for the return of their money. But Rocha no longer had the solvency to meet his commitments and several relatives began to refer to the “livestock of the metaverse”. Given the obvious signs of inconsistency, the missed calls began to multiply on the farmer’s cell phone and people close to him assure that the friendly guy and banal conversation was transforming into an elusive, diffuse subject, who abused the consumption of anxiolytics.

Although some recognize that the business formula yielded benefits for some time, in recent months it has emerged that the management of the pyramid was disastrous from the start. Rocha did not keep more than a chaotic and incomplete accounting follow-up of operations not declared to the authorities and supported by an old model of Blackberry cell phone with the contacts of the victims. With the aggravating circumstance that behind the millionaire scam was the name of the Achury Viejo Agricultural Society, in which he appears as legal representative along with his mother, María Francisca Medina.

The investigators will have to determine their participation in a case that will probably serve as an epilogue for the prestige of a cattle ranch afflicted by all the injuries of an endangered sector such as bullfighting (as a historical fact, the Achury Viejo bulls debuted in the so-called “run of the massacre”, in which a still undetermined number of people died, in February 1956, at the hands of the Colombian Army in retaliation for having booed the dictator Rojas Pinilla, present that afternoon in the bullring from Bogota).

Among the victims of the pyramid, according to the magazine Week, there is the eldest son of former president Juan Manuel Santos, Martín, and other members of the Bogotá elite with enough capital to leave millions of dollars without losing their smile. Many others have launched complaints with the unlikely mission of recovering some money. Nearly everyone has gone through a shameful chapter of their lives, marked by the greed and deceit of a smoke-seller who took advantage of close associates financially literate enough to have completed MBAs at Harvard University. But also from childhood friends, family members, investors or specialists in business administration from the prestigious Universidad de los Andes, who did not know how to see what was cooking on land without cows.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.