Rischiatutto '70: the show with Carlo Conti to celebrate Rai's 70th anniversary. Previews, guests, competitors, streaming, how many episodes

On 3 January 1954, Rai – Italian Radio and Television, began its regular broadcasts. An event destined to change the habits of millions of people. To celebrate the 70th birthday of TV this evening, 3 January 2024, there is a special episode of Rischiatutto '70, for a real tribute on the occasion of the anniversary of Rai's official broadcasts. Carlo Conti will host with many guests. Here are the previews.

Previews and guests

An event that aims to be a celebration of memories, characters, emotions, anecdotes, records and curiosities. A birthday with an evening hosted by one of the greatest standard bearers of the small screen, namely Carlo Conti: a great celebration joyfully animated by a “very special” match of “Rischiatutto”.

“This wonderful lady who is Rai is turning 70 – the words of Carlo Conti –. For me it is a great honor to celebrate such an important anniversary together with the public: the birthday of Rai and television. In fact, it was precisely on 3 January 1954 that broadcasts on the small screen officially began, such as, for example, 'La Domenica Sport' or, again, 'Arrivi e Departures' which marked Mike Bongiorno's television debut in Italy. To pay homage to this anniversary we will borrow one of Mike's historic titles, the quiz par excellence, the 'Rischiatutto'. We will make a special episode to retrace the many faces, many characters, many programs, many stories of these 70 years of Rai. The faces of the TV characters who will play, together with me and the audience in the studio and at home, will be divided into three fantastic pairs of competitors, Mara Venier and Albero Matano; Loretta Goggi and Luca Argentero, Piero Chiambretti and Nino Frassica. We will have famous musical guests, Renato Zero and Massimo Ranieri and, in connection, another great protagonist in the history of TV, Pippo Baudo”.

Fun and memory will be the driving elements of the evening event on January 3rd: using its simple and effective game engine, the quiz, and its fundamental components (competitors, booths, scoreboard, audio and video inserts), the 'Rischiatutto' in fact, it will allow us to present, remember and comment, in a framework known to all, the best and most significant that Rai has produced in these first 70 years.

The three famous 'Rischiatutto' booths will host six VIP competitors, who will compete for the right to answer the legendary “final question” exactly and achieve victory. The “subjects” and questions on the board will range from “variety shows” to “drama and fiction”, to “comedy” through music, the most important programs ('Canzonissima', 'Fantastico', 'Sanremo'…) and those who have left indelible traces ('Carosello', 'Indietro Tutta'…), and then quizzes, the science of Piero and Alberto Angela, the Gulp cartoons and great sport; in short, to use an old slogan, “everything Rai does”. Apologizing from now on to those excluded. The multi-scene LED scenography and the videos that will accompany some questions will allow you to relive the atmospheres of the programs to enrich the memories and emotions of the viewers.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Rischiatutto 70? This is not a new broadcast, but a special episode broadcast on January 3, 2024 at 9.25 pm on Rai 1 to celebrate Rai's 70th anniversary.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rischiatutto 70 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on 3 January 2023 at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1 and streaming on Rai Play.