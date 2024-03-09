Rischiatutto '70: previews, guests, competitors, teams, how many episodes and streaming, 9 March 2024, Carlo Conti, Rai 1

This evening, 9 March 2024, the second and final special episode of Rischiatutto '70 will be broadcast, a new version of Mike Bongiorno's historic quiz dedicated to the celebrations for the 70 years of TV. Carlo Conti is in charge. During the evening, three couples will compete to cheerfully test themselves on the history of television. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Fun and memory will be the driving elements of the evening event. Using its simple and effective game engine, the quiz, and its fundamental components (competitors, booths, scoreboard, audio and video inserts), 'Rischiatutto' will, in fact, allow you to present, remember and comment, in a known frame to everyone, the best and most significant that Rai has produced in these first 70 years.

The three famous 'Rischiatutto' cabins will host six VIP competitors, who will compete for the right to answer the legendary “final question” exactly and achieve victory. The “subjects” and questions on the board will range from “variety shows” to “drama and fiction”, to “comedy” through music, the most important programs ('Canzonissima', 'Fantastico', 'Sanremo'…) and those who have left indelible traces ('Carosello', 'Indietro Tutta'…), and then quizzes, the science of Piero and Alberto Angela, the Gulp cartoons and great sport; in short, to use an old slogan, “everything Rai does”. Apologizing from now on to those excluded. The multi-scene LED scenography and the videos that will accompany some questions will allow you to relive the atmospheres of the programs to enrich the memories and emotions of the viewers.

The three famous cabins of Rischiatutto, as happened last January, will once again host three pairs of VIP competitors, who will compete for the right to answer the legendary “final question” exactly and achieve victory. One of them, as per the rules, is the winning couple of the previous episode: Piero Chiambretti and Nino Frassica, reigning champions, therefore return. With them, in the episode on Saturday 9 March, there will be Massimo Lopez with Tullio Solenghi and Milly Carlucci with Flavio Insinna. Carlo Conti's guests will be two timeless stars from the world of Italian song, namely Patty Pravo and Rita Pavone.

Rischiatutto '70: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Rischiatutto 70? This is not a new program with constant programming, but a series of three special episodes. The first aired on January 3, 2024, the second on March 2, 2024, the third and final airs today, March 9, 2024.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rischiatutto 70 live on TV and in streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 9 March 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.