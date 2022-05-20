Riqui Puig’s talent is unquestionable, since from La Masía he proved to be a player with outstanding technical conditions. However, in recent years, since he became professional, four different coaches have passed through the Barcelona bench and with none he has been able to establish himself as a starter, which leads to the conclusion that the midfielder has a lack that they cannot internally solve.
Right now Riqui has added minutes in this closing of the season taking advantage of injuries and the lack of relevance of the games that remain in the campaign. However, it is a fact that for the next semester his future must be outside of Barcelona if he wants to add minutes, since he is kilometers behind Pedri and Gavi, Kessié will arrive at the club and if De Jong leaves, Carlos Soler would arrive in Barcelona.
Thus, Puig’s future would be in Vigo. Celta is looking for a player who can compete head-to-head with Denis Suárez and they consider that Riqui is the perfect piece for it, as he is a player with similar conditions and who could adapt to the dynamism with which Eduardo Coudet’s team plays. The ‘Chacho’ squad would seek a loan for the entire season, something well seen by Barcelona.
