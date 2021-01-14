Riqui Puig celebrates the penalty goal that gave Barça a pass to the final of the Super Cup. EFE

Riqui Puig wears Gucci and was born 21 years ago in Matadepera, the richest municipality in Spain if you look at the data from the Tax Agency for 2018 – the gross income went from 55,579 euros to 218,788 in one year. A posh who smells like cologne and not sweat, as happens with those who still wear underpants, always well valued by the virile crew of many LaLiga changing rooms. He does not have the story of the survival of Ansu Fati and his family, who arrived from Herrera (Seville), from Guinea Bissau, nor has his life been as harsh and humble as that of Pedri in Tegueste (Tenerife). He lives well, plays better, has godfathers in the press and resists being told that because he is happy he cannot be a Barça footballer.

Did Puyol not triumph at the Camp Nou after he ruled out traveling to Malaga? Xavi also refused to surrender and accept an offer from Milan when he was warned that he could never replace Guardiola. Iniesta spent those of Caín in Barcelona, ​​substitute until the break in the final of Paris 2006, before opting for the Ballon d’Or in 2010. And very few remember Chapi Ferrer, who needed to go through Tenerife before reaching the title in the Barca. Unlike Aleñà, on loan to Getafe, Riqui has resisted leaving the Barça team in the winter market as Koeman recommended.

The Catalan midfielder is determined to deny those who denounce that today’s young people start the race at the end and not at the beginning, too well off, figures before they were footballers, enlarged by an alleged popular clamor that uses them to measure the degree of convictions of Barça’s strongest coaches. Van Gaal, and also Cruyff, had to live with the pressure of a phenomenon called Lo Pelat, the nickname by which Iván de la Peña was known. And Guardiola did not end up in the best possible way with a beloved young man named Bojan. Now it’s up to Koeman to manage Riqui.

The youth squad assumes that he will not start and understands that there is a lot of competition in a midfield in which his place was practically impossible when the team was deployed in a double pivot: 4-2-3-1. The plan has changed lately and the interiors are back to the fore with the 4-3-3 that the coach has recovered in line with La Masia’s solfeggio. He has the feeling that he can play a game and if not play many moments and ultimately be the protagonist of plays or actions such as the fifth penalty that he threw by his own decision against Real Sociedad, he transformed without blinking and qualified Barcelona for the final of the Super Cup.

Riqui scored and his teammates hung on the prodigious body of Ter Stegen, the hero of the match after stopping two shots from 11 meters and knocking out Willian José. Nobody seemed to notice Riqui and, however, neither could anyone contain the boy’s joy for the goal, the first he scored as a FC Barcelona player. He has played only seven games this season, none at the beginning, 124 minutes in total, in line with recent seasons with the Camp Nou squad. The numbers conclude that he adds 894 minutes, 192 with Valverde, 578 with Setién and 124 with Koeman.

Riqui needs to have more continuity, be more of a protagonist, not be a complementary player as happens at Barça. The footballer, however, does not get impatient but waits and when he is granted a field, as happened in Córdoba, he lets go and becomes a character as irreverent for his critics as he is praiseworthy for his devotees, who are many, especially in La Masia.

The quarry stand

There are no more reliable and committed players like those of the quarry in situations of sporting and economic crisis like the one that plagues Barça. It is enough to notice the role acquired for example with Mingueza and Araújo. The young people of La Masia are used to waiting and also to seizing the opportunity when it is granted to them at the Camp Nou. “I’m not going to throw in the towel,” snorted Riqui, smiling and talkative on television after Barça’s triumph.

The cameras were looking for Riqui and Riqui looked for the cameras after everyone praised Ter Stegen. The launch of the Barcelona midfielder was not just any shot but somehow reaffirmed his faith that the moment of consecration at Barça would come. And it is that the popularity of Riqui occurred after Griezmann failed. The Frenchman did not hit and his mistake led to the success and success of Riqui.

It was not a trivial action but rather expressed the character and ingenuity, and also the determination and confidence, of the good boy who competes with celebrities and day laborers in the Camp Nou dressing room. After all, Riqui Puig is used to avoiding windmills with his light body of 1.69 meters and 56 kilos, nothing new in any case for the symbols of La Masia. This has always been the case at Barça. Young people need personality, talent, criteria to understand the game and challenge the usual rules and codes of football, always skeptical with feather types and noble birth, like Riqui Puig.

A brave and uncomplexed few beat the posh of Matadepera who has no other story to succeed in football than moments like Córdoba.