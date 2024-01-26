The most salient novelty of the Boca Juniors transfer market, which incorporated coach Diego Martínez and players Cristian Lema and Kevin Zenón, was without a doubt the transfer of their jewel Valentine Boatwho decided to execute his termination clause of 10 million dollars to go to the Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League.
This departure occurred with some controversy since “Colo” declared before the press against the leadership of “Xeneize”, accusing her of not answering the phone beforehand to negotiate her contract, and although a response could be expected from those close to the president Juan Román Riquelme, it was not expected that the magnitude of his words would be as harsh as what the greatest idol in the club's history has just declared.
“It was my turn to be a footballer. I don't know if it went the same as Barco, he did better than me… It went well for me here and They came to buy me a lot of times and I always said that at 18 years old, the decision is the player's. Then there is a representative who wants to convince you, there is the family that is part of this decision, but you know clearly that when one terminates the contract, the one who presents the paper is the player, the one who signs the paper is the player. The decision is the player's. I repeat: it went well for me here, that has happened to me a thousand times, but I have always said no. What the boy has done, for me, is very wrong“, Román began angrily, in an interview with the F90 program on ESPN.
“You have your way (to leave), but when you are going to present a paper and rescind, it is your decision. That's why I don't share the question of whether they did things right or wrong. When a player terminates, it is the player's decision. It's like that. Neither back, nor forward, nor to one side, nor to the other. When one terminates, it is the player's decision. “You don't have to turn it around,” he insisted.
“The boy from Vélez (Santiago Castro), the same thing is supposedly happening, No? It's like that, the same thing is happening… And well,Who is the boy's representative? Is he the same?And well…” he stressed, referring to but without naming Adrián Ruocco. “The representative, you can discuss if what he does is right, if it is wrong, if he dedicates himself to doing that. “Everyone does their job in their own way, but then the decision has to be made by the player.”he concluded. What side are you on?
