💥 RIQUELME: “WHAT BARCO DID IS VERY WRONG”

“It went very well for me in Boca. I don't know if Barco is a better soccer player than me, but I was a soccer player here. They came looking for me when I was 18. The decision is the player's. What the boy did is very wrong.”

“When you present a paper and… pic.twitter.com/5gjW0mZyiy

— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) January 26, 2024