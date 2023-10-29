DirectChronicle

A graceful, collective and brilliant Atlético with the ball passed over Alavés to achieve its fourteenth consecutive victory at home, another historical mark to record in the Simeone era, which had already registered that figure between the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons . Guevara’s final goal does not reflect the difference in play. With better aim, Atlético would have scored.

2 Oblak, Savic, Mario Hermoso (Giménez, min. 81), Witsel, Koke, Saúl (Marcos Llorente, min. 58), De Paul (Pablo Barrios Rivas, min. 66), Nahuel Molina (Azpilicueta, min. 80), Rodrigo Riquelme, Griezmann and Morata (Correa, min. 66) 1 Sivera, Gorosabel, Sedlar, Rubén Duarte, Abdel Abqar, Guridi (Ianis Hagi, min. 62), Antonio Blanco (Carlos Benavídez, min. 83), Luis Rioja (Abderrahmane Rebbach, min. 63), Alex Sola (Javi López, min. 45), Ander Guevara and Samu Goals 1-0 min. 26: Rodrigo Riquelme. 2-0 min. 46: Morata. 2-1 min. 95: Ander Guevara. Referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz Yellow cards Rubén Duarte (min. 70), Mario Hermoso (min. 71), Oblak (min. 83) and Ianis Hagi (min. 85)

Since the victory in the derby, to win, Simeone’s players had been more effective than pretty to look at. Last night they recovered the game. Nothing like the first goal to describe the round game of the red and whites. Also as an example of the evolution of a coach more convinced than ever that he has players to play from behind if the game demands it. Born from a foul taken on the edge of Oblak’s area, in that first team goal, the ball went through the boots of eight red and white players. Only Hermoso, Saúl and Witsel did not participate in a sequence that in no case exceeded more than three touches. The play was started on the right side and finished on the left. Riquelme’s definition certified the jewel that Simeone handles. The boy slept the ball with his chest and when he came down, he nailed Gorosabel with that short burst that his coach preaches that he is a potosí. If due to the speed of the execution, and the little space that Riquelme needed to create the dry and hard left foot with which he defeated Siviera, it was a goal typical of a futsal player, the play was from an academy.

Samu Omorodion, the youth tank that Atlético stole from Granada this summer, was eagerly awaited, but the one who made the game his own from the start was Riquelme. Wingback is not his position, but in games like yesterday’s Simeone allows him to be more of a winger than a winger. He plays with a changed leg to go inside and look for a goal or closed centers. When he goes outside, he shows that he is the fastest player on the team. His left foot is not his good leg, but it helps him adjust balls. One of them was headed high by Morata, just a couple of minutes after Riquelme himself demanded Siviera with a right hand from hardly any angle.

Atlético’s version was so complete that there was hardly any sign of Alavés, subdued and committed to Samu Omorodion beating Witsel with a long ball. The Belgian anticipated him well in the aerial disputes and held off when he wanted to confront him. At 19 years old, at least the boy appreciates that his power to attack spaces and his rockiness in struggles can open a space for him at Atlético.

Line by line, Atlético’s superiority was overwhelming. Their centre-backs were planted in the opposite field to set up first passes and also to stop any counter attempt. The midfield was also lucid. De Paul continues in that line of bringing together more and more play and hierarchy. Koke escorted him neat and tidy, and Saúl gave work and some sharp unmarkings in which he failed in the final control to be able to define them.

In that guild and fine staging, Griezmann also played a fundamental role as a greaser. He always appeared to create superiority through the middle and when he received face-to-face, he made a few passes with periscope, square and bevel. The same elements that Koke used to make Morata run with a 40-meter millimeter pass on the edge of half-time. The maneuver once again revealed a forward in a state of grace. He stumbled out of his cut to Sedlar, but went inside to put the ball into Siviera’s farthest corner. Another sublime game from Morata with a great goal and the assist he gave to Riquelme for the first goal.

With a two-goal lead, Atlético remained bossy after the break. He had opportunities to sign a beating and they even disallowed Griezmann’s goal at the request of the fourth referee. He noticed Llorente’s fault when the player broke free of Duarte’s grip. Then, the VAR warned him that the foul had been the other way around, but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard. Atlético maintained dominance, although they were put in trouble by a goal in the last minute from Guevara.

