The storm has not passed in Boca juniorsafter losing the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, last Saturday at the Maracaná.

One of the most criticized players after this defeat has been the Colombian Frank Fabrawho saw the red card in extra time for attacking an opponent.

Joege Almirón leaves Boca.

Fabra’s situation has been so delicate that there is speculation about the departure of the Xeneize team.

In the midst of this general unrest, the one who came out to support the Colombian was himself Juan roman riquelmevice president of the club, who gave statements after the elimination.

“Today Frank Fabra came to training crying. He got out of his car, walked by, wearing a cap, crying. Two days passed… He loves our club very much. He did a lot for us to reach the final. He was the best player of the match against Racing, against Palmeiras (…) Fabra was very important for us in these four years, fundamental. Fabra is outstanding,” said Riquelme.

“He makes mistakes like everyone else and today he came down crying; that speaks very well of him, it hurts him a lot. You have to be patient, you have to get up,” Riquelme added.

