Atlético de Madrid has launched the ‘Atleti Music’ contest together with Mahou with the aim of discovering new musical talents. What no one expected is that for the presentation of said project he has chosen Rodrigo Riquelme, who has dared to take the microphone and sing.

The Atlético de Madrid midfielder takes the stage with two singers and a music band to sing the song ‘Let’s Dance’ by Dani Fernández, confessed mattress fan.

In the video you can see how Rorro enjoys the experience, who does not stop smiling and who looks very comfortable on stage.

This new initiative by Atleti and Mahou aims to give a voice to emerging artists “offering them the opportunity of being able to produce a piece in a musical studio and the possibility of performing in one of the spaces that the Riyadh Air Metropolitano has”, as they explain in their official statement.

The video has been very well received and the comments towards the red and white player have not been long in coming. “It’s your time to shine! Show your talent with Atleti Music and Mahou”, “Impressive”, “You were so quiet”, were some of the comments to the post.