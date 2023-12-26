Boca Juniors announced that he has reached an agreement with the Argentine coach Diego Martinez to direct the Xeneize institution, after the resignation of Jorge Almirón, after losing the final of the Libertadores Cup against Fluminense, as reported by the club this Tuesday.

“Boca and Diego Martínez reached an agreement. The club and the coach are working on the formalization of the contract,” the institution indicated through its secondary social networks, which they use to inform the club's transfer markets.

The new technical director is expected to be in charge of the squad starting next January 2, after the president-elect of Boca Juniors takes office, Juan roman riquelme -in this last week of the year-, who will take office alongside the future vice president, Jorge Ameal, current owner of the club.

Currently, Martínez directs Huracán, which is why the announcement has caused displeasure among the Globo leadership, since he has a contract valid until June 2024, for which its president demands financial compensation to release the coach.

“I don't care what Diego Martínez says. Hurricane claims what is due to him“said David Garzón, president of the entity, Quemera in statements to Radio Miter.

Diego Martínez has an agreement with Boca Juniors.

The leader announced that if the situation is not resolved soon he will take action against the coach. Martínez never played in the First Division and he was an outstanding player in the promotion. After closing his career in Students of Buenos Aires in 2011, As a coach he made his debut in the top category in Godoy Cruz de Mendoza.

One of his achievements was to lead Tiger first, where he attracted attention for his offensive game strategies, at times risky, and his interest in including youth players alongside more experienced players.

His relationship with Boca began through youth projects that linked him to the academy of the Barcelona from Spain, with the Atlético Luján under the direction of Jorge Raffo, who was the coordinator of the youth teams of the Ribera club.

He was also involved in the development of young talent at Boca, where he worked with young stars such as Valentín Barco, Ezequiel Fernández and Mateo Retegui. Currently, Martínez managed to keep Huracán and saved it from relegation after a bad season.

SPORTS

