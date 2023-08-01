Riquelme compares Frank Fabra with Marcelo at Real Madrid, video

Juan Román Riquelme, symbol and leader of Argentina’s Boca Juniors, praised the Colombian Frank Fabra.

Riquelme, three-time Copa Libertadores champion with Boca Juniors, had a brief meeting in Buenos Aires on Monday with Brazilian Marcelo Vieira da Silva, winner of five Champions League editions with Real Madrid and one of the best sides of the world

In a publication on Twitter by Fluminense, the current team of the former Real Madrid defender, you can see a photograph in which the current vice president of Boca Juniors poses next to the right back and the Argentine Germán Cano, also a player from the Rio de Janeiro team.

Riquelme spoke to Marcelo, pointing to Frank Fabra, and told him: ‘He plays like you’ to which the Brazilian replied ‘Yes, he’s a phenomenon, top, top, top’. The leader continued the conversation and added, “As you are for Madrid, he is for us.”

Marcelo and his team are in the Argentine capital because Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors will play this Tuesday the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

