Ripple Camp | The adults told about the “strange” behavior in the camp, the priest was moved away

The priest who worked at the parish camp in Jyväskylä had, among other things, touched the big boy’s shoulders and spoken in a tone that had seemed uncomfortable to the young people.

20.7. 20:39

in Jyväskylä it was decided to remove the priest who worked at the congregation’s friary camp because of the inappropriate behavior experienced by the young people.

Last week, during the camp, the young group leaders of Rippileir brought up the behavior of a priest. It was soon agreed that the priest would leave the camp and be replaced by a substitute.

The adults told the church workers at the camp that the priest’s behavior had been distressing to them and “felt strange”.

Among other things, the priest had put his hand on the shoulders of one of the young people, and he had experienced the situation as uncomfortable. In addition, the priest had talked to the young people in a tone that had seemed inappropriate in the situation.

Jyväskylä vicar of the parish Arto Viitala says that it was a conversation in which, as agreed, things related to dating were discussed, among other things. However, the tone of the conversation had been such that it had seemed boring to some young people.

“The discussion situation had caused confusion. It wasn’t about subjects that couldn’t have been presented in the seminary, but the situation must always be safe for everyone.”

Viitala himself was not involved in the camp in question, but he has heard about the incident from other church workers who were there.

The situation was discussed at the camp and feedback was collected immediately. According to what Viitala heard, the conversation had taken place in a constructive spirit.

“It is important that the young people brought up the issue bravely,” says Viitala.

Priest himself characterized his speeches as humor. Viitala reminds that, both in words and in physical contact, it should be sure that everyone knows each other well enough and that, for example, the rules of the game for touching should be known to everyone.

They had only been at the camp for a short time now, and the priest was not very familiar to the young people.

“Just like in the school world, you have to know how to read the situation. Adults should be aware of their own role in the world of young people, even in camp conditions where we live close to each other 24/7”, Viitala reflects.

In some situations, in addition to the adults, there had been pupils from high schools, but according to Viitala’s information, they have not been subjected to inappropriate behavior. The adults in the camp were 15–17 years old.

From the camp a feedback discussion has taken place with the removed priest, and in the light of the information received so far, according to Viitala, no further measures need to be taken.

“Of course, you have to listen to the end, what kind of message is coming from the young people.”

Every fall, the congregation reviews the feedback from the camps and decides on possible areas of development and additional training on the basis of, among other things, them. According to Viitala, there is no need to narrow down the topics discussed at the rip camp.

“If issues related to human relationships and values ​​cannot be dealt with in a rip camp, quite a lot is left out.”

He was the first to tell about the events of the camp Central Finland.