Rippiskoulu | Ripple camp was interrupted in June: The priest can’t return to work, now it was agreed

Turku the archdiocese’s judicial chapter decided to continue the vicar of the Merikarvia parish by Tom Broberg suspension from office for the time being. The judicial chapter gathered to decide on the matter in an extraordinary meeting on July 15.

The background to the suspension from the post is the events related to the rip-off camp that was interrupted in Merikarvia in June. The rector is most likely suspected of having committed acts contrary to his official duties.