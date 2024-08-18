The Mayor ultra From Ripoll (Girona), Sílvia Orriols, does not want her town to be remembered only for being the birthplace of the perpetrators of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, but also for being a place of recognition and memory for the victims of the massacre. The municipality that saw the birth and growth of Younes Abouyaaqoub and the rest of the jihadist cell that perpetrated the 17-A has paid tribute for the first time, coinciding with the seventh anniversary of the attacks, to those affected. It has done so by inaugurating a monolith with the names of the 16 people killed in attacks that also left 350 people affected by physical injuries and psychological after-effects.

Orriols, leader of the far-right party Aliança Catalana, said that Sunday’s event serves to “counteract the shameful tribute” of 2018, which “seemed more focused on the relatives of the murderers than on supporting the victims.” On the first anniversary, with the wound to coexistence still fresh, the City Council organized a series of events for coexistence between neighbors and with the Muslim community. In a more institutional tone, the mayor assured that she shares “the pain and the desire for justice of the victims” and has joined the voices that consider that many questions remain to be resolved. “Seven years later, the truth has not been reached and justice has not been done in the courts.”

The tribute was not attended by members of the Catalan Government, unlike what happened at the institutional event held on Saturday, August 17, in La Rambla in Barcelona. Some 300 people, including residents and those affected, joined the meeting in Ripoll. One of them is Iolanda Ortiz, a resident of the municipality of Campdevànol, who stressed that for the victims the memory of 17-A is still very much alive: “You cannot ask a person who has had a similar experience to turn the page because it is alive.” Her son also spoke at the event and denounced, as victims have been doing in recent years, the abandonment and neglect of the institutions.

The monolith, covered by a Catalan flag, has been unveiled by the mayor and by another of the victims of 17-A, Elisabet Caritg. “In honour and memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks of 2017”, reads the sculpture, which includes the names and surnames of the 16 fatal victims of Barcelona and Cambrils. Most (14) died during the mass attack on La Rambla. Younes Abouyaqoub left Ripoll that day at the wheel of a rented van and stormed the Barcelona promenade until the murder vehicle stopped on the Joan Miró mosaic. Later, four companions of the cell drove to Cambrils and caused panic on the promenade until they were shot down by the police.

The mayor of Ripoll, Sílvia Orriols (in the center), presides over an event in memory of the victims of 17-A, this Sunday in Ripoll (Girona). Siu Wu (EFE)

The attacks left a deep mark on Ripoll, which has not yet fully overcome the trauma. The fact that the perpetrators of the attacks were neighbours, of foreign origin but apparently integrated into the life of the town, raised suspicions. And it served as an excuse for Orriols to create a hate speech against Muslims that, in the end, partly helped him to win the mayoralty in last year’s elections, where his party received the most votes. Orriols also managed to break into the Parliament with Aliança with a speech of frontal rejection of immigration. Last January, the council led by Orriols declared the three people convicted of the attacks: Driss Oukabir, Mohamed Houli and Said Ben Iazza, as personae non gratae.

