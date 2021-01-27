Football | Second B The 22-year-old Catalan footballer arrives from the Real Oviedo subsidiary, where he has played nine games this season, seven of them as a starter, and has scored two goals Ton Ripoll, last signing of Real Murcia. / Real Murcia

Real Murcia has made the signing of the right-handed winger official Ton ripoll. The Catalan footballer from 22 years arrives from the Real Oviedo subsidiary. There he has played nine games this season, seven of them as a starter, and has scored two goals. Ripoll has passed through Manresa, CF Damm and also Celta de Vigo as a youth. Later he signed for Vilafranca and Hospitalet before arriving at the Asturian team’s subsidiary.

At the Hospitalet it was a key man in the promotion they achieved last season to Second B. In total, he played 27 games, 18 as a starter, and scored three goals. Now he has an opportunity at Enrique Roca to show if he can adapt to a team with demands in the bronze category.