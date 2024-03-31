With spring comes its traditional explosion of television fiction. April will be a month with numerous interesting titles both for their premises and for the names involved. In our selection there are tributes to classic cinema, political satires, black humor and revisions of history.

In addition, some series that were delayed due to the strike of writers and actors in the United States return, with new seasons of The Rookie (day 3 on Warner TV), 911 (the 15th on Star Channel—formerly Fox—) and The Good Doctor (day 23 in AXN). The fifth and final season of Star Trek Discovery (day 5 on SkyShowtime). And terror has its representative in a new installment of Them (day 25 on Amazon Prime Video), whose plot moves to Los Angeles in 1991.

Michael Douglas is the protagonist of Benjamin Franklin (12th on Apple TV+), historical drama about the mission that, thanks to his skills as a diplomat, he carried out in France and that was fundamental for the independence of his country. The Colombian series is also based on real events. Hijacking of Flight 601 (day 10 on Netflix), a thriller inspired by the events that took place on May 30, 1973. Two Spanish productions are aimed at young audiences, the interesting and graphic Red Flags (day 7 in Atresplayer), about the sexual and emotional lives of four young people, and the most conventional The academy (day 2 on Prime Video), set in the training center of the men's and women's teams of an important club.

Of this month's premieres and returns (which you can check on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a chance.

Dreaming in black

Adjani Salmon, star of 'Dreaming in Black'.

Nominated for two Bafta television awards, this British comedy has received critical acclaim in the United Kingdom and the United States, who highlight its originality, its treatment of serious issues and how funny it is. Adjani Salmon is the creator and star, playing an aspiring filmmaker from a Jamaican family stuck in a routine job while dreaming of one day being a screenwriter and director. In six chapters, the protagonist receives various job opportunities, tries to obtain financing for his projects and participates in mentoring programs while balancing to support himself financially.

When and where to see it? On Tuesday the 2nd, at Filmin.

Muertos SL

Carlos Areces and Salva Reina, in 'Muertos SL'.

The death of the owner of the Torregrosa funeral home represents a small earthquake in this small company. After his death, the manager, Dámaso, sees the way open to take charge, but the deceased's widow will decide to turn her life around and join the job market even without having much idea about the business. In addition, one of the employees threatens to expose a Me Too that affects the deceased. The fun new series by Alberto and Laura Caballero, Midas kings of contemporary Spanish television comedy, turns towards black humor to show, with an air of The Office, day-to-day life in a company that is not ordinary for the matter but very recognizable.

When and where to see it? On Thursday the 4th, on Movistar Plus+.

Ripley

Andrew Scott, in the first episode of 'Ripley'. Courtesy of Netflix

A quarter of a century after Matt Damon was Tom Ripley in the movies, Andrew Scott returns to embody the mysterious character created by Patricia Highsmith in the 1955 novel, now for television, in eight black and white chapters that draw on cinema classic. The story begins when this professional liar, who survives thanks to small scams, is hired by a man to travel to Italy and try to convince his son Dickie to return home. Ripley accepts, but Dickie's girlfriend begins to suspect his intentions. At the helm of this adaptation is Steven Zaillian, Oscar winner for the screenplay of Schindler's List and co-creator of the series The Night Of. One of the proposals that aims the highest.

When and where to see it? On Thursday the 4th, on Netflix.

Sugar

Kirby and Colin Farrell, in the series 'Sugar'.

Colin Farrell plays another enigmatic man, in this case named John Sugar, a private detective who specializes in finding missing people. A powerful Hollywood producer hires him to find the whereabouts of his granddaughter. Sugar will delve into the young woman's life and the secrets of her powerful family. With chapters of just over 30 minutes (except the first), this series is a tribute to the genre not to go which even intersperses clips of classics starring Humphrey Bogart or Robert Mitchum. Perfect for fans of Philip Marlowe and Sam Spade.

When and where to see it? On Friday the 5th, the first two episodes on Apple TV+.

fallout

An image from the 'Fallout' series.

There is a lot of expectation with the result of this adaptation of the very popular video game. In a post-apocalyptic world, the survivors, who have been living in shelters, will have to go out into the inhospitable and hostile, radiation-laden territory left behind by their ancestors. Ella Purnell plays Lucy, the optimistic resident of one of those shelters who tries to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to squire in the Brotherhood of Steel. Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, among others, complete the cast, which is executive produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who also directs the first three episodes.

When and where to see it? On Thursday the 11th, on Amazon Prime Video.

Fine arts

Óscar Martínez, protagonist of the series 'Fine arts'.

After the applause received by The one in charge and Nothing, the next television step by Argentinians Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn is in Spain. Accompanied by Andrés Duprat in the script, they direct their gaze to a world that they have already dealt with in their cinema, that of art. Óscar Martínez is the protagonist of this comedy in which he plays a prestigious and cynical cultural manager who is appointed director of an important contemporary art museum in Madrid. There he will have to face the fauna that inhabits the art world, union problems, political pressures and crazy situations related to exhibitions and artists. Without living up to his previous proposals, he has funny moments and interesting reflections.

When and where to see it? On Thursday the 11th, on Movistar Plus+.

The sympathizer

Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr., in 'The Sympathizer'.

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and Canadian Don McKellar are responsible for this seven-episode series (the first three are directed by Park Chan-wook) that adapts the novel with which Viet Thanh Nguyen won the Pulitzer. Halfway between thriller of espionage and cross-cultural satire, the plot follows a French-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. In 1975, an army general tries to flee with several compatriots to start a new life in Los Angeles. But one of them, the Captain, secretly investigates them and will report his activities to a Viet Cong superior. The cast includes the recently Oscar-winning Robert Downey Jr. playing several roles.

When and where to see it? On Monday the 15th, on HBO Max.

Big Boys

Jon Pointing and Dylan Llewellyn, in 'Big Boys'.

The first season of this comedy-drama was nominated for four Bafta awards, and the second is nominated for another two. The criticism of Guardian of its second season was titled, directly, “so funny I almost drowned.” “It's rare that comedies come fully formed and make you really laugh out loud. This is one of those unicorns,” she said. The story follows two boys with opposite personalities. Jack is shy, having spent the last year at home with his mother and mourning the death of his father. His roommate is Danny, a mature young man, and an unexpected friendship will emerge between the two.

When and where to see it? On Tuesday the 16th, at Filmin.

A Gentleman in Moscow

Ewan McGregor, as Count Rostov in the first episode of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'. Ben Blackall/Paramount+ with Showtime

The novel by Amor Towles A gentleman in Moscow told the story of Count Aleksandr Ilich Rostov, sentenced to death by the Bolsheviks in 1922 and whose maximum sentence was commuted to house arrest: he must spend the rest of his life in the Metropoli hotel, an exponent of the luxury and decadence that the new regime wants to eradicate. While the most turbulent decades of Russian history take place outside, the count experiences his own reality with the hotel's guests and workers. Ewan McGregor is the protagonist.

When and where to see it? On Thursday the 18th, the first three episodes on SkyShowtime.

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston, in the series 'Elsbeth'.

The second series derived from The Good Wife stars the eccentric lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston. Newly arrived in New York, her new job is to supervise the city's police, and along the way she will put her deductive skills into practice. With a style that is quite reminiscent of Colombo (case by chapter, the viewer knows who the culprit is from the beginning, absent-mindedness and betrayal question at the last moment…), Robert and Michelle King once again give birth to an enjoyable classic procedural with a character who deserved more hours of television.

When and where to see it? On Tuesday the 23rd, the first chapter on Movistar Plus+

Apples Never Fall

Sam Neill and Annette Bening, in 'Apples Never Fall'. Jasin Boland/PEACOCK

Another novel by the Australian Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) that is adapted to television. In this case, the story follows the Delaney family, headed by Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening). After selling their tennis academy, they intend to enjoy retirement and their four children. But suddenly, Joy disappears and the children will reconsider if their parents' perfect marriage was what it seemed. Critics have not been very enthusiastic about the plot and the series in general, but they have applauded the performances.

When and where to see it? On Tuesday the 23rd, the first three episodes on SkyShowtime.

The Asunta case

Candela Peña and Tristán Ulloa, as Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra, in 'The Asunta Case'.

One of the most reported crimes in recent years was the death of the girl Asunta Basterra. Her parents, Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra, reported her disappearance a few hours before her body was found next to a road, but the investigation soon focuses on them. Candela Peña and Tristán Ulloa play Rosario and Alfonso in a six-episode fiction series directed by Ramón Campos, who was already in charge of a docuseries about the same crime. Everything in this case is tremendously disturbing, and the names involved invite us to hope that it will be one of the great Spanish titles of the year.

When and where to see it? On Friday the 26th, on Netflix.

Other notable series for April

Premiere. Day 7 in Atresplayer. Premiere. Day 9 in Filmin. Premiere. Day 10 on Netflix. Premiere. Day 12 on Apple TV+. Seventh season. Day 15 on Star Channel. Premiere. Day 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Seventh and last. Day 23 at AXN. Second season. Day 24 on Apple TV+. Second season. Day 25 on Amazon Prime Video. Premiere. Day 30 at Filmin.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.