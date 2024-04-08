A work by Patricia Highsmith, recognized for its intrigue and mystery, requires that characteristic atmosphere of crime novels. For this reason, the Netflix series based on her work has the potential to become one of the most notable releases of April on the streaming platform. Additionally, the cast is promising, with experienced actors ready to take on the challenging roles of the complex and dark characters of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' on the small screen.

What actors make up the cast of 'Ripley'?

1. Andrew Scott

The main role of Tom Ripley, a conman tasked with bringing Dickie Greenleaf back to the United States at his request, is played by Andrew Scott. During her trip to Italy, Ripley becomes obsessed and decides to change her identity to impersonate Dickie and take over his luxurious lifestyle and romantic relationships.

Andrew Scott. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

2. Johnny Flynn

Dickie Greenleaf conducted by Johnny Flynn is a wealthy character who has established a life of luxury in Italydespite the fact that his father considers him a wandering son who lives practically abandoned in the family home.

Johnny Flynn. Photo: The Guardian

3. Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning takes on the role of Marge Sherwood in the series, who is the love interest of Dickie and manages to perceive Tom Ripley's true nature from the moment he first meets him. From the beginning, she realizes that this stranger has hidden intentions.

Dakota Fanning. Photo: Vogue Spain

4. Eliot Sumner

Eliot Sumner plays Freddie Miles in the series 'Ripley'. His role is that of Dickie's childhood friend, who visits him in Italy. Like margealso shows distrust towards Toma shadowy individual who increasingly enters his social circle.

Eliot Sumner. Photo: Booking Agent Info

5. John Malkovich

John Malkovich reprises his role as Reeves Minot in the series 'Ripley', which he had previously played in the film 'Ripley's Game' 2022. In this television adaptation, he once again plays the character related to the world of crime in Europewho sees Tom as a strategic ally to carry out his criminal activities within high aristocratic society.

John Malkovich. Photo: Zenda

6. Maurizio Lombardi

Maurizio Lombardi plays Pietro Ravini, the Italian inspector in charge of investigating the disappearance of Dickie and follow the clues Tom. His character becomes a skilled hound chasing the antagonist, who must deploy all his cunning to evade him.

Maurizio Lombardi. Photo: FSNews

Who completes the cast of 'Ripley'?

Margherita Buy as Signora Buffi

Kenneth Lonergan as Mr. Greenleaf, Dickie's father.

Ann Cusack

Bokeem Woodbine

What is 'Ripley' about?

The synopsis of Netflix centers on a con man who enters a world of wealth and privilege by accepting an exclusive job in Italy. However, to achieve his goals, he is forced to weave an intricate web of lies.

What streaming platform offers the series 'Ripley' for viewing?

The eight episodes of the first season of 'Ripley' They are available on Netflix from Thursday, April 4. It should be noted that, to enjoy the series online, it is necessary to have an active subscription on the platform. streaming.

Watch the trailer for 'Ripley' HERE

