SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Latin American cryptocurrency platform Ripio announced this Monday that it has received an investment of US$50 million led by the Digital Currency Group.

The Amplo VC fund and individual participants such as Marcos Galperin (founder of Mercado Livre) and Martin Migoya (founder of Globant) also participate in the round.

According to the company, the investment will help strengthen its position in the region, where it has more than 2 million users.

Created in 2013, Ripio has partnerships with Mercado Pago, Visa and Circle and works with a team of 300 people in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, Colombia and Spain.

(By Aluísio Alves)

The post Ripio cryptocurrency platform receives US$50 million investment first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...