Known as green gold, the avocado It is one of the most consumed fruits in our country. This is due to its great flavor that makes it ideal to accompany tacos, salads and other meals.

Although many of us are good at eating avocado, we are not always good at choosing this product at its “point”, neither so ripe nor green. If this is your problem, don’t forget that below we will give you three tips to ripen avocados with few steps and results in minutes.

These procedures will help you obtain a smooth and pleasant consistency on the palate as if it were fully ripe. Some of these procedures require the use of heat to speed up ripening.

Gas oven

One of the tricks that you can use to ripen green avocados is to use aluminum foil and the gas oven on your conventional stove. To do this, you must first wrap the avocados in aluminum foil and take them to the oven preheated to 180 degrees.

Avocados should remain at this temperature for at least 10 minutes. After that you should take them out of the oven and wait for them to cool down. This way you will get a ripe avocado consistency in minutes.

Microwave

In case you do not have a gas oven, you can use your microwave or electric oven. To use this trick, the procedure is similar, except that in this case you should not use aluminum foil.

Failing that, you should use a plastic container where you will place the avocados previously pierced with a fork to prevent them from exploding. After that you just have to put them in the oven for about 5 to 10 minutes.

Stove

Another resource that you can use in your home to ripen avocados is the fire in your stove.

To do this, you only have to prick the avocados several times with a fork and wrap them in aluminum foil. After that you must place them in a saucepan with a lid which will create an oven effect that will move the avocados in 10 minutes.

Mexico the largest avocado exporter in the world

According to the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Mexico is the main producer and exporter of avocado in the world with more than 30% of the world harvest of this fruit.

Avocado is produced in the country in 28 states of the Mexican Republic. However, Michoacán is the main producer with four fifths of the national total.

The Mexican avocado is also a product that has the “Supreme Quality” seal, since the highest quality and safety standards are guaranteed for export.

The Mexican avocado is exported to countries such as China, Chile, Austria, France, Japan, Canada and the United States, the latter being the largest importer of Mexican avocado.

The states that consume the most Mexican avocados in the United States are; Texas, California, Illinois, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Georgia.