This Sunday the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) held its XXIV National Assembly where the reform to the Statutes was approved, in which The National Leadership will be allowedcurrently headed by Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, can re-elect up to three uninterrupted timeswhich unleashed a reaction of memes and lamentations on social networks, making the hashtag trend “RIP PRI”.

Internet users, mainly from X (formerly Twitter), did not hesitate to express their opinion on what they consider will be the beginning of the end of the tricolor, because the reform opens the door for the reelection of ‘Alito’ Moreno, who carries the weight of being the national leader who has had the most defeats.

Before noon on Sunday, July 7, the party assembly was held in which another important change was made: neoliberalism was erased as a central axis of work, thus returning to the foundations of the PRI’s history.

It should be noted that the event Those members of the party who were opposed to the reform were not allowed to enter.who were left outside the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.

A video posted on social media shows how security forces blocked the entrance to the dissidents, resulting in minor damage to one of the doors; however, those PRI members who protested against the reform did not issue any subsequent statements.

On the other hand, there were those who claimed that The PRI will not die because it has been transformed in the National Regeneration Movement party (Brunette), founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and which has sparked criticism for accepting figures who abandoned the tricolor for the cherry, in the face of the electoral boom.

In this 2023-2024 electoral process alone, former PRI members Alejandra Del Moral, Eruviel Ávila, Adrián Ruvalcaba, Alejandro Murat, Nuvia Mayorga and Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín resigned from the party to Join Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s projectwho is the virtual president-elect of Mexico.

So far, ‘Alito’ Moreno has not commented on this wave of memes and criticism that has been unleashed around him.

