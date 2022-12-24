Sadly, another 80’s F1 hero has left us. Philippe Streiff passed away yesterday, 33 years after the crash that paralyzed his arms and legs.

We recently wrote about the death of Patrick Tambay. The Frenchman led Ferrari through a pitch-black period as a driver in the 1980s, following the death of Gilles Villeneuve and the career-ending crash of Didier Pironi. We’re not much further down the time-space continuum yet, but sadly another 80s F1 hero has passed away. This time it’s about Philippe Streiff.

As with Patrick Tambay, you’re forgiven if you don’t know Streiff. The Frenchman eventually competed in 54 GPs. That is not so much due to a lack of talent, because Streiff already took the podium in his sixth F1 race. He also became French F3 champion and was twice on the podium after the 24 hours of Le Mans. Nevertheless, he ended up in the premier class in 1988 with the not very impressive AGS team. There was little honor to be gained there. Philippe’s F1 career then snapped before he had a real chance to get it off the ground.

In a test prior to the 1989 season, Streiff crashed at Jacarepagu circuita. The roll bar broke and Streiff was paralyzed fourfold. Reportedly partly because the medical care was not quite right. Streiff was therefore not so much known in the world of F1 for his own F1 career, but for his commitment to disabled athletes. Among other things, he devoted himself to research into spinal cord injury via Wings for Lifethe initiative of Red Bull.

In addition, he made an attempt in 1994 together with Hugues de Chaunac (the man behind ORECA who you know from Le Mans) to take over Ligier’s team. The intention was to create a kind of ‘junior team’ avant la letter to be from Williams. Both teams then drove with Renault engines. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.

Streiff had more success with the kart festival in Paris Bercy. The Eleven Masters The idea was that teams were formed consisting of an F1 driver, a driver from another discipline and a young kart driver. In addition, there was a separate race for juniors. From 1993 to 2001, the event attracted big names. The 1993 edition marked the last time Senna and Prost faced each other in a race. Another remarkable detail is that in the 2001 edition, a certain Sebastian Vettel won the race for juniors, just ahead of a certain Nico Hülkenberg.

Streiff also caused some controversy on two other occasions later in life. For example, he gave an ‘update’ on Michael Schumacher’s health. Streiff shares a doctor (Mr Saillant) with Schumacher. Saillant himself helped Streiff to use his shoulders again. However, Schumi’s camp reportedly was not happy about this. Streiff also publicly denounced Formula 1’s report on Jules Bianchi’s death following his crash at Suzuka. Philippe made no secret of his opinion that Formula 1 was mainly cleaning its own street with the report.

Nevertheless, it is Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali who knows how to find the right words after the sad news:

I am saddened to hear of Philippe Streiff’s passing. He has shown incredible determination in his life. The way he overcame his misfortune and rebuilt his life is inspiring. We send our condolences to his family at this sad time. Stefano Domenicali

