Unfortunately, one of the heroes who gave color to Formula 1 in the 1980s has passed away today.

The 1980s are seen by many as the heyday, perhaps even the heyday of Formula 1. It was the time of the turbo engines, whose powers were so high that dynamometers could not measure it. Gasoline was enriched with toluene to squeeze out some extra. The cars were monsters that could only be driven by experienced hands with mustaches at all, let alone if that had to be done quickly. And Bernie Ecclestone brought the circus all together (more or less) orderly and in the picture for the first time.

We all know the absolute protagonists of that time. Alain Prost, Gilles Villeneuve, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Niki Lauda, ​​Ayrton Senna… it’s quite a list of names. Perhaps Patrick Tambay is just a little less known. But the career of the best man may nevertheless be there. And as he sadly passed away today, it remains for us to pay a small tribute to the ouevre of the two-time Grand Prix winner. Patrick Tambay was 73 years old and had been suffering from diabetes and Parkinson’s for some time.

Success in Formula 2

Frenchman Tambay was born in Paris in 1949. Not surprisingly, his first steps in serious motorsport were accompanied by support from Elf in the European Formula 2 Championship. Tambay came out in 1974 for Écurie Elf, named after the famous French petroleum giant. He finished seventh in the championship that year, but gained experience that earned him second and third place in the final standings in the following years (for other teams).

Entry into F1 coupled with success in America

You would say that should be good enough for an entry into Formula 1. And it was, but it was not straight into a top team and gooaan. Tambay, now approaching 30, ended up at Theodore Racing, Teddy Yip’s team. The Frenchman competed in the last nine races of the season in 1977 and scored points three times. Moreover, there was success in ‘Murica. There Patrick won the spectacular Can Am championship for the Haas team. It was not about the current team of Haas, but the team of Carl Haas, where Tambay would also complete his last F1 year.

Period at McLaren becomes deception

But we are getting ahead of things. The good results of 1977 resulted in a transfer to McLaren in 1978 for Tambay. That team had won the championship in 1976 with James Hunt and had full support from Marlboro. However, in 1978 McLaren was not exactly good enough to claim the championship.

Hunt was still with the team and only made the podium once and a total of eight points. Tambay shared the second seat with Bruno Giacomelli, who took part in five of the sixteen races that year. Despite missing these five races, Tambay also managed eight points without being conspicuous on consistency. Giacomelli made it zero points. With that, McLaren was only eighth of thirteen teams in the World Cup final standings…

Also in 1979 Tambay came out again for McLaren, now alongside John Watson. This year he did all races, but that did not lead to more success. It probably didn’t help that McLaren entered no less than five different cars that year, namely the M26, the M28, the M28B, the M28C and finally the M29. A bigger problem for Tambay, however, was that his new teammate managed to score a podium once and also regularly scored a point. This while Patrick did not succeed at all in 1979.

Back to America

It was a kink in his career for Tambay, but ultimately not the kink. The Frenchman returned to America, where he promptly became champion again in 1980 in the Can Am class for Carl Haas’ team. Although he did not race in Formula 1 that year, this success opened the door for the second round in the premier class from 1981.

New beginnings in familiar surroundings

Again with Theodore, Tambay started his second F1 career. And again the relationship only lasted half a year. Where the man from Paris drove the last nine races of the championship for Yip in 1977, it was now the first seven races. After that he was picked up by Ligier’s team. There he succeeded two Jean-Pierre’s, namely Jarier and Jabouille. However, he did not get more points than these JPs. Not less, but that was also not possible…

Tragedy ends wryly in third chance

It may have seemed like the final end of Tambay’s F1 career. However, tragedy took another turn. The 1982 F1 season was supposed to be the year of the return to the top Ferrari become. However, it became a horror story, as most F1 connoisseurs know. Bosom friends Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi fell out when both wanted to outdo each other.

Both ended up experiencing an eerily similar crash. That immediately cost Villeneuve his life, Pironi, in fact, with some delay, too. The Frenchman lost much of the functionality of his legs, never competed in an F1 race again and died a few years later in a boat race.

The extremely bitter fact, however, is that Ferrari at some point also needed other drivers. Tambay became one of those drivers. From the Grand Prix of the Netherlands he was allowed to fill in for Villeneuve. According to some, Jan Lammers was actually preferred, but he injured himself in Monaco, so it turned out differently.

Win twice

It was undoubtedly mentally tough for Tambay to get Ferrari through that period. Sportingly, it was, perhaps ironically enough, a kind of breakthrough for Patrick. In his second race for team red he took his first podium, in his third race his first victory. Partly because of these points, Ferrari became champion in the World Championship for constructors that year. Now 1982 was a bit of a crazy year for this championship anyway, but that’s actually another story.

In 1983 Tambay drove all year for Ferrari, now with René Arnoux next to him in the car. At Imola he scored his second victory to the delight of the Tifosi. As the year progressed, however, he had to let Arnoux ahead more often. The latter scored three victories and two second places in the last half of the season. With Arnoux’s 49 points and Tambay’s 40 points, Ferrari was champion again in the World Championship for constructors, but Tambay had to make way for Michele Alboreto in 1984.

Reducing at Renault and Haas

However, the Tambay, now slowly creeping towards 40, was picked up by the Renault factory team. So the French connection was still there. Renault was in need of a compatriot as it saw Alain Prost leave for McLaren. At Renault, Tambay was joined by Derek Warwick for two years. The first year he was beaten by the Briton, the second year he did the opposite. In total, three more podiums, but no victories, were added.

Finally, there was another one in 1986 encore with Carl Haas’ team, which now came to storm Formula 1. The dreams were American big. There would be a lot of sponsorship money and factory backing from Ford. After shared success in the Can Am, Tambay was the ideal driver to flank none other than Alan Jones. The 1980 champion was tempted with a lot of money to make a comeback.

However, it came to nothing. Jones was fourth once and sixth once. Tambay fifth once. One-time substitute Eddie Cheever fell out in front of his home crowd in America. After a year, the key players in the team, including Jones and team owner Haas, had seen enough and left the premier class. This also meant the final end of the F1 career for Tambay.

One more time Le Mans with our Jan

A few years later, Tambay showed up again in a very serious race, namely the 24 hours of Le Mans. In 1989 he was a teammate of Jan Lammers, the man who almost got that seat at Ferrari in 1982 that Tambay eventually ended up in. Unfortunately for Tambay, the success Jan experienced a year earlier with the Silk Cut Jaguar was not repeated. The duo, along with third rider Andrew Gilbert-Scott, finished fourth that year.

Race genes remain race genes

Tambay proved in 2005 and 2006 when he competed in the Grand Prix Masters championship that racing blood is thicker than water. It was an idea for a racing series in which old heroes could come true. The reason you’ve never heard of it is because, like that series where football teams suddenly became racing teams, it never really took off.

Son Adrien Tambay did dive for a few years in classes such as the AutoGP and a few races in the GP3 and World Series by Renault. He eventually ended up at Audi in the DTM, where he regularly scored points for years and took a podium three times. Despite the fact that there are drivers with poorer results who last much longer, Adrien seems to have hung up his helmet for a while now.

To him and the other Tambays and relatives, we express our condolences.

