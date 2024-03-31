Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Suddenly ten euros more: Tourists in Andalusia should be careful which table they choose in the restaurant. (Illustration) © Moritz Bletzinger/DALL-E

Be careful in the restaurant in Andalusia. If you sit down incorrectly, you will quickly pay more. Authorities warn of a rip-off scam that particularly affects tourists.

Seville – “It’s frustrating”. She had reportedly reserved a sunny spot at a restaurant in Spain, but ended up sitting in the shade. And when she and her companion asked to change tables, “the waitress informed us that there would be an additional charge of ten euros at these tables.”

Nasty trap for tourists to Spain: Restaurants charge extra for “premium tables”

A woman reported this to the newspaper El Correo. And she is certainly not alone. In the autonomous community of Andalusia in Spain, visitors to restaurants should be careful where they sit down. A controversial law allows operators to increase costs at certain tables. Sometimes these are shady places, sometimes they are sunny.

The restaurant's owner explains that the sun loungers are marked as “premium tables” on both the website and the menu. Therefore, higher prices apply there. Although this practice is legal, it is controversial. Local media fear tourists are being ripped off. The portal Xataka writes: “Restaurants in Seville have found a new way to make money from tourists.”

Higher prices at the table in the sun: Restaurant scam is legal in Spain

The General Directorate of Consumer Affairs is already familiar with this scam. At the beginning of the Easter travel season on Holy Wednesday, the authority pointed out illegal practices that occur again and again. These include mandatory gratuities, paid reservations, and fees for cutlery or bread baskets.

A spokesman for the consumer association explains this Diary of Sevillea, that companies “cannot charge ten euros for sitting on the terrace”. A stand-alone table fee, similar to the Italian “coperto”, is not permitted. However, not the higher prices at the “premium tables”. This is legal, but strictly regulated.

“Premium tables” in the restaurant: Operators must indicate higher prices

The prices at the “premium tables” must be stated “clearly and visibly”, for example on the menu, the price list or on signs. Restaurants that do not comply with labeling requirements risk charges and fines. It is not enough to communicate prices verbally to guests.

However, it is often difficult for the authorities to understand this in individual cases. This is particularly true when tourists are affected. Especially since the information on the menu can quickly be hidden behind the language barrier. (moe)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.