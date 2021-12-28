The series of NieR it has been reborn and grown in recent years. All thanks to the effort and dedication of the designer Yoko taro, as well as the participation of PlatinumGames and the endorsement of Square enix.

It seems that Taro I would already be thinking of something new related to the franchise. But his recent statements suggest that at least for him it has come to an end and it is best to start working on new and fresh projects.

NieR is a finished project for its creator

What was that he say Taro? What happens is that he posted a video on the account at Twitter of the saga. There he appears, the producer Yosuke saito and the composer Keiichi okabe.

That’s where he commented ‘the NieR series is now over’. However, he left open the possibility that he would work on it again. What happens is that between joke and joke he declared ‘but… you never know… I could do more if I get a lot of money…’.

There are currently three games in this franchise. In addition to the first of them, which was republished with a new version, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, exists Nier: Automata.

Both are for PC and consoles. The third is Nier Reincarnation, designed for mobile. It is likely that Yoko taro do not want to be pigeonholed with the same and that is why you look to the future. In fact, it has already taken a step in that direction.

Yoko Taro is focusing on new things

That is the case of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, published on October 28 in Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC. At least he has done better with specialized criticism (77/100 in Metacritic) what with SINoALICE (58/100) which he released in 2017.

Although I could always try something new about Drakengard, a franchise that deserves to return from the past. But perhaps the disappearance of its creator, the study Cavia, has hindered this.

You might as well turn to the support of another developer, as you did in the case of NieR. PlatinumGames, the company behind Bayonetta, is quite competent.

The best thing is to keep an eye on what you do Taro, who is a designer with very good ideas. Some of them a bit extravagant but he knows how to develop them and make them very entertaining.

We just have to wait and see what this great creative has in store.

