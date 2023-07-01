Just a sad message at the end of the F1 coverage. Young talent Dilano van ‘t Hoff died in a crash at Spa.

This is how you enjoy an exciting Shootout in Formula 1, this is how the sport shows its nasty side again. Things went horribly wrong again at Spa Francorchamps, unfortunately with fatal consequences. Races in the Formula Regional (FRECA) class were on the calendar this weekend at the circuit in the Ardennes. This is one of the standard entry-level classes for young talent on their way to Formula 3. The 18-year-old Dutchman Dilano van ‘t Hoff was involved in a serious crash. It has now become clear that the Spanish F4 champion of 2021 has also died.

As is often the case at Spa, things went wild in the combination from Raidillon (better known as Eau Rouge) towards Kemmel Straight. Tim Tramnitz crashed out of the race there from P2. The chaos then caused more misery. Joshua Dufek (ZWI), Adam Fitzgerald (IER), Enzo Scionti (USA) and thus Dilano were involved.

Images show how the already damaged MP Motorsport car of Dilano came to be perpendicular to the straight. On the eye, Fitzgerald then drives hard into it. This is very reminiscent of the crash between Juan Manuel Correa and Anthoine Hubert in F2 a few years ago. The Frenchman died in the process, the Colombian shattered his legs and will probably never return to his old level.

It is therefore certainly not the first time that this both celebrated and feared corner combination has cost a life. Despite adjustments to the corner over the years, it remains a tricky point with elevation changes and a number of load changes at full speed. No doubt this will restart the discussion: is this now part of racing and the risks you take, or is it no longer possible in 2023?

The MP Motorsport team is anyway defeated by the news. It must also have been a case for the team where the absurdity of life is sometimes hard as nails. A few hours earlier, the team had been fined 2,000 euros. This is because a team member commented on a decision by the race management in a group app using a turd emoji. Four hours later, that will seem completely trivial to everyone involved.

Team statement

Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023 MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ‘t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023

Our sympathy goes out to family and friends.

