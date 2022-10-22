We have just received sad news that Dietrich Mateschitz has passed away.

For example, you write a ‘regular’ message about Red Bull Racing and then suddenly there is news of a completely different nature. Unfortunately, we have just been informed that Dietrich Mateschitz, major shareholder and co-founder of Red Bull, has passed away. The Austrian had been ill for some time and turned 78 years old.

Mateschitz didn’t start Red Bull until he was already in his 40s. As an employee of another major brand in drinking, he came across the drink Krating Daeng while traveling in Thailand. Mateschitz saw something in the liquid and made a deal with Chaleo Yoovidhya to market it worldwide. That has turned out to be quite successful. Dietrich, also known as ‘Didi’, became a billionaire like Yoovidhya.

As a sports enthusiast, Mateschitz soon saw the opportunity to raise awareness of his drink through sponsorship. Gerhard Berger was once the first Red Bull athlete, but many more were to follow. Often in motorsport or other ‘extreme’ sports, but (later) also in football.

In fact, some sponsorship activities and events became so popular that Red Bull made money from them. That’s another efficient marketing. Of the spoils, Mateschitz eventually bought two F1 teams himself…but also an island in the Pacific Ocean. So the big boss has had an interesting life, but unfortunately he can no longer enjoy it now. Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family.

This article RIP: Dietrich Mateschitz, 1944-2022 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

