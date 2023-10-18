Home page politics

The escalation in the Middle East conflict is primarily driving Palestine supporters onto the streets in Berlin. The police chief speaks of a tense situation.

Berlin – Despite a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, crowds of people and hours-long clashes broke out again in Berlin-Neukölln last night. The police spoke of a heated atmosphere on Sonnenallee, which only gradually calmed down very late in the evening. Stones and bottles were thrown at police officers and pyrotechnics were set off, as the authority announced on the platform X, formerly Twitter. According to a police spokesman, some emergency services were injured as a result. According to preliminary information, most remained on duty.

“The situation in North Neukölln is tense,” said Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik in the RBB Abendschau early in the evening. There are definitely several hundred people on the streets in Sonnenallee. “Tonight we can expect that there will be smaller and larger groups on the streets, chanting and perhaps committing crimes,” said Slowik. The police are using water cannons to extinguish burning obstacles such as garbage cans or tires on the streets. “We are clearly taking action,” emphasized the police chief.

Police: resisting arrests

The police told X that many demonstrators were not complying with the officers’ requests. There is resistance to arresting suspects, so the emergency services have to “use immediate force”. The demonstrators were clearly participants in a replacement event for a pro-Palestinian rally, which was also banned. In addition to Sonnenallee, according to the spokesman, Reuterstrasse, Donaustrasse and Hermannplatz were the scenes of the previously banned demonstration.

A dpa reporter spoke of an aggressive mood and dozens of arrests in the evening. According to him, people mainly chanted “Free free Palestine” and “Viva viva palestina”. The police also said on

GdP leader: “Absolutely disgusting atmosphere in Germany”

The chairman of the police union (GdP), Jochen Kopelke, has called for consistent action in connection with such riots. “We need quick trials and verdicts against the rioters,” Kopelke told the editorial network Germany (RND). He spoke of an “absolutely disgusting atmosphere in Germany” and also referred, among other things, to the attempted arson attack on a Jewish community in Berlin on Wednesday night.

According to police, several hundred people also gathered at the Foreign Office. According to the police, the gathering against violence in the Middle East was ended directly by the organizer because she had no influence on the participants. 50 participants were registered. Several hundred came.

After the attempted arson attack on the synagogue on Berlin’s Brunnenstrasse on Wednesday night, around 50 people came to a vigil against anti-Semitism organized by neighbors. “Since we live in this neighborhood ourselves, we feel an urgent obligation to resolutely oppose the anti-Semitic motivated failed arson attack of this morning and anti-Semitism in general,” said the meeting leader Sonja Kloevekorn of the German Press Agency.

Anger over rocket strike in hospital

A rocket strike at the Al-Ahli Clinic in the Gaza Strip, potentially killing hundreds, has sparked widespread anger, particularly in Arab and Islamic countries. There were anti-Israel demonstrations there and also in Germany. On Tuesday evening, the Hamas-controlled health authority immediately blamed Israel for the rocket strike, and neighboring Arab states followed suit. Israel firmly rejected this and spoke of the impact of a stray rocket from the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad. According to its “current assessment,” the US government also does not consider Israel to be responsible.

It was only on Wednesday night that riots broke out at pro-Palestinian rallies in Berlin, especially in Neukölln. It was said that 20 police officers were injured. Two would have had to quit the service. According to the police, 39 people were arrested and 65 criminal cases were initiated. In addition, 12 administrative offenses were registered. dpa