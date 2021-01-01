On New Year’s Eve, riots broke out on the streets of the American city of Portland.

According to the local TV channel KOIN, the protesters smashed shop windows, set fires and threw Molotov cocktails at police. Also, rioters fired fireworks at the Federal Court building and the Justice Center.

Law enforcement officers were forced to use special equipment against the protesters. There were no reports of detentions.

Recall that the riots in Portland began after the presidential elections on November 3. To restore order, units of the National Guard were brought into the city.

Earlier it was reported that in Portland, several dozen protesters staged a pogrom and arson at the house of City Councilor, City Commissioner Dan Ryan.