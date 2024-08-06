Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Press Split

Aggressive mood: rioters throw objects at police officers in front of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. © Danny Lawson/dpa

Since the murder of three girls, a right-wing extremist mob has been spreading violence across England. The rioters are attacking asylum accommodation, looting shops and threatening people.

Rotherham/Munich – The next day, torn curtains flutter through the smashed windows of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel. Chairs, broken glass, fence elements lie around, someone has boarded up a damaged fire door. Residents of the small town of Rotherham in central England are helping community workers to clean up. What they are sweeping up here are the remains of riots the likes of which the country has not seen for years.

Rotherham is the low point so far. On Sunday afternoon, a mob gathered in front of the hotel, which has been serving as an asylum accommodation since 2022 – the Guardian counted around 700 rioters. They threw stones, bottles and chairs at the few police officers protecting the building. Some made it inside. Others shouted from outside: “Get them out”. They meant the refugees who – videos show this – looked out fearfully. In the end, masked men set fire to a garbage container and drove it under one of the windows.

For days now Right-wing extremists are flooding the country with violence. Protests were announced in over 30 cities over the weekend alone, and in many places they turned into a riot. In Tamworth, rioters set fire to another hotel. In Sunderland, they attacked a mosque and set fire to a police building. According to the newspaper Mirror In Middlesbrough, rioters stopped cars to ask drivers what colour their skin was. “Are you white, are you English?” is what can be heard on videos.

Right-wing extremist riots in England fuelled by internet rumours

The excesses were sparked by an incident that shocked the country a week ago on Monday. A 17-year-old teenager killed three little girls and injured eight others, some seriously, in Southport near Liverpool. The first violent riots broke out shortly afterwards.

They were fuelled by dark murmurings on the internet. On the day of the murders, it was said that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker and known to the authorities. A name also made the rounds: Ali Al-Shakati. It was spread by an account that – as a news channel Channel 3 News disguised – allegedly has connections to Russia.

The police have long since made it clear that the suspect is neither a Muslim nor an asylum seeker, but the child of Rwandan immigrants born in Wales. There is no evidence of a terrorist background, which is also alleged. But this has not been able to stop the riots, on the contrary. The bloody act seems to have become a pretext for unbridled aggression.

Behind this is probably a network of various right-wing radical groups, influencers and online accounts that are cleverly using the murders for their own ends. A central figure: the convicted ex-hooligan and right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson. He is one of the co-founders of the anti-Islamic “English Defence League”, which is said to be involved in the current riots. On social networks, especially X and Telegram, Robinson is constantly stirring up the mood at home. He himself is said to have fled abroad.

British government with Starmer wants to crack down on right-wing extremist mob

The situation is more than tricky for the new British government. It has to get the most violent riots in years under control immediately. Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the social democratic Labour Party is trying to take a tough approach. He called a meeting of the national crisis team Cobra for Monday, which he and several ministers and police representatives attended. He made public statements on Sunday, when the attack on the hotel in Rotherham was still underway. “I guarantee you, you will regret taking part in these riots,” he told the rioters and online agitators. Anyone who took part will be brought to justice.

Revolving door Downing Street: Britain leaves Tory chaos behind View photo gallery

This is probably not an empty threat. As head of the highest law enforcement authority in England and Wales, Starmer has already been confronted with serious riots. That was in 2011, when the police shot dead a black father, and violent protests broke out across the country. The current Prime Minister arrested more than 3,000 people at the time, and the courts worked around the clock. He seems to be considering this strategy now too. Whether the police and the judiciary even have the capacity to do this is currently being debated. Since the riots began, there have reportedly been more than 400 arrests.

However, it seems that Starmer does not want to escalate things too much. He rejected the demand of former Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf to deploy the military domestically. The newly elected parliament is also expected to remain in summer recess, at least for the time being. (Marcus Mäckler)