Riots resumed on Wednesday, April 7, in Northern Ireland, protesters set fire to a bus. This is reported by the edition The Irish Times…

According to him, rioters in Belfast hijacked a double-decker bus, after which they threw several Molotov cocktails at it. In addition, an attack on a photojournalist who covered the riots was reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned what is happening.

“I am deeply concerned about the violence in Northern Ireland, especially the attacks on the Northern Ireland police, which protect citizens, entrepreneurs, attacks on the bus driver and the journalist,” he wrote on his page in Twitter…

Johnson stressed that the only way to bridge differences is “through dialogue, not violence and crime.”

The protests, which began last week, were displeased with the decision of the Northern Ireland prosecutor’s office to refuse to open a case against members of the Sinn Fein National Republican Party, who, under the conditions of coronavirus restrictions, attended the funeral of the former member of the so-called Provisional Irish Republican Army Bobby Storey, who fought for secession. region from UK.

The demonstration in Belfast was organized by a group of loyalists. Activists advocate the preservation of Ireland as part of Britain, they are opposed by nationalists who support the secession of the region.

In total, more than 40 police officers were injured as a result of the riots. As a result of the protests last week, nine people were detained, including a teenager aged 13.