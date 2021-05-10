Riots resumed in East Jerusalem. According to local law enforcement agencies, thousands of police and border police were transferred to the Old City area. RIA News…

The Prime Minister’s spokesman, Ophir Gendelman, said that the epicenter of the clashes moved to the Moroccan Gate. “This forced the police to intervene to disperse them,” he wrote in his Twitter…

According to the Palestinian media, there are now many police officers in the area of ​​the al-Aqsa mosque, and snipers are stationed in the courtyards. Tear gas was used to push the protesters away from the mosque, and several people were arrested. According to the Palestine Red Crescent, hundreds of people were injured in the clashes, at least 80 it took hospitalization. Moreover, as they say in the organization, doctors are not allowed to approach the mosque and help the wounded.

Clashes between the Israeli military and the Palestinians have continued since Friday 7 May. They first erupted in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter, where the eviction of several Arab families is being carried out by an Israeli court. Protests soon spread to the Temple Mount, where hundreds of believers gathered.