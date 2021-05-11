Riots broke out again in the Sheikh Jarrah area in East Jerusalem, law enforcement officers used special means to disperse the crowd. This was reported on Tuesday, May 11, the Palestinian edition UrduPoint News with reference to the press service of the Israeli police.

“Police and border police (Israel – ed.) Are working at the site of protests with the participation of hundreds of demonstrators in the Sheikh Jarrah area, some of the rioters carry posters with calls for nationalist and racist content. The police operate using various special means to disperse the crowd, ”the police said.

At the beginning of the month, clashes broke out in East Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. The riots continued for several days and died down by the evening of May 10. On Tuesday, 520 Palestinians were injured, 333 of them were taken to hospital. One of the reasons for the unrest was the eviction of several Arab families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem by the decision of the Israeli authorities.

The situation is aggravated by the fact that from the evening of May 9, the Israelis celebrate the Day of Jerusalem. It is a national holiday in honor of the transfer of control of the eastern, historical part of the Holy City to Israel after the Six Day War of 1967. On this day, a traditional procession with flags and other events takes place in Jerusalem. To avoid clashes, the police decided to keep Jews out of the Temple Mount. However, riots broke out at the entrance to the Old City.

In addition, against the background of the riots, mutual shelling of the Gaza Strip and Israel began. According to the latest data, at 22:00 Moscow time, more than 130 rockets were fired by the Hamas movement in Tel Aviv, one person was killed. In turn, during the daytime attack by the Israeli Air Force in the Palestinian enclave, a 13-story building collapsed.

On Tuesday, Russia expressed its readiness to step up efforts to resume the negotiation process between Palestine and Israel. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the parties to show restraint and not take steps that could further escalate tensions.