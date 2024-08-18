NYT: Trump Will Use Military to Crack Down on Riots If He Wins

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump may use military force to suppress domestic unrest if he wins the presidential election. The corresponding forecast voiced edition of The New York Times.

It is alleged that after losing the 2020 US presidential election, Trump and his team were drafting documents that could “legally justify the intention to use the military” to maintain law and order within the country. In this case, we are talking not only about protecting borders from illegal immigrants or fighting crime, but also about suppressing unrest.

The US president has the power to use armed forces domestically under a law passed in 1807. This measure is considered a last resort and is used only in the most dire situations.

Earlier, Donald Trump turned to former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for help in preparing for the debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Gabbard faced Harris during the Democratic primaries in the previous elections, winning that one.