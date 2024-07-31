Home page World

Protests by ultranationalists escalated in London. © Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

Three girls are stabbed to death in Southport, England. Right-wing extremists riot after a vigil. Today the situation in the city is calm. But the situation in London is escalating.

London – After the fatal knife attack in Southport, a protest by British ultranationalists near the government headquarters in Downing Street has escalated. TV images showed scuffles between right-wingers and the police. According to media reports, rioters threw bottles and cans, as well as fireworks, at the fence of Downing Street. At least one man was arrested.

The protest was held under the slogan “Enough is enough”. Participants shouted “Rule Britannia” and chanted for the entry of irregular migrants to be stopped.

Right-wing extremists accuse the authorities of covering up the truth about the origins of the suspected perpetrator of the Southport attack. False reports had spread the rumor that he was a Muslim asylum seeker who had entered the country irregularly. According to the police, however, a 17-year-old who was born in Great Britain is suspected of murder. He is said to have stabbed three girls to death on Monday and injured eight other children and two adults, some seriously.

In Southport, north of Liverpool, around 200 to 300 right-wing extremists rioted and attacked the police after a peaceful vigil on Tuesday evening. 53 officers were injured, 8 of them seriously. dpa