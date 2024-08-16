Turin Prison, More Disoidini and Protests. Inmates Set Mattresses on Fire and Injured 6 Police Officers

Still disorders And protests In the prison Lorusso and Cutugno of Turin. From late afternoon yesterday, Thursday 15th August, until the morning of today, Friday 16th, the inmates of the Pavilions B and C have created problems. The prison police union reports Osapp whose secretary general, Leo Beneducidefines the situation of the Turin prison as “absolute anarchy and self-management”. In the riots that broke out yesterday, there were six officers injured and two were intoxicated by the smoke from the mattresses set on fire. The inmates, in fact, refused to return to their cells, barricaded themselves in some areas of the prison, beat each other and set fire to several beds.

The August 15th riots in Turin prison

Yesterday, August 15, 2024, approximately 10 inmates of ward B yes they are first brawl between them, then they refused to return to their cells. One of them also has set fire to some mattresses: the fire was put out by the prison police personnel after having let the inmates out into the courtyards. At the same time, in Pavilion Cother inmates barricaded themselves in the detention sections and, they too, refused to return to their cells, also causing extensive damage to the structure. The video surveillance system, various furnishings, and all the neon lights in the 12th section were damaged. While the inmates on the second floor were procuring other fires burning mattresses and objects, on the first floor the inmates covered the floor of the pavilion with oil to keep the officers out.

To quell the disturbances, which lasted until two o’clock the following morning, the staff off duty were called in force and even staff from other institutes penitentiaries in Piedmont. During the riots in Pavilion B, an officer, two assistants, two deputy superintendents and the general surveillance inspector were attacked and injured, while two agents they remained intoxicated due to the burning mattresses. The attacked prison staff were accompanied to the CTO hospital in Turin where they were discharged with prognoses ranging from 7 to 15 days each.

The comment of the general secretary of Osapp

“It is superfluous to point out that the situation in the Turin prison is defined by the staff disgusting in addition to unsettling and so much dangerous to force us once again and for the umpteenth time to ask the Prefect of Turin to order the immediate use of other forces such as the Army because internal order and security have reached the extreme limit and possible consequences are feared for the citizens as well”. This is how the general secretary of Osapp comments on the situation in the Turin prison, Leo Beneduci.

It also explains that the assaults since the beginning of the year they have been 40 and they caused the injury of well 50 agents penitentiaries. The situation seems to be getting worse and worse and Beneduci confirms it: “As we have said many times, and we will never tire of continuing to do so, the Turin prison is currently in absolute anarchy and self-management, the criminals who have appropriated the territory of the legality of the State command and lord it over”. Yesterday, moreover, there were not only riots, but also a attempt to evasion: Another prisoner held in Pavilion C climbed over the wall of the walking courtyard and crouched under the seventh sentry box of the penitentiary in a probable attempt to escape. A truly borderline situation.